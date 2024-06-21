The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Fell Again in May

The Conference Board

Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. decreased by 0.5 percent in May 2024 to 101.2 (2016=100), following a 0.6 percent decline in April. Over the six-month period between November 2023 and May 2024, the LEI fell by 2.0 percent—a smaller decrease than its 3.4 percent contraction over the previous six months.

"The U.S. LEI fell again in May, driven primarily by a decline in new orders, weak consumer sentiment about future business conditions, and lower building permits," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "While the Index's six-month growth rate remained firmly negative, the LEI doesn't currently signal a recession. We project real GDP growth will slow further to under 1 percent (annualized) over Q2 and Q3 2024, as elevated inflation and high interest rates continue to weigh on consumer spending."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. rose by 0.4 percent in May 2024 to 112.4 (2016=100), after increasing by 0.1 percent in April. The CEI grew 0.6 percent over the six-month period ending May 2024, down from its 1.0 percent increase over the previous six months. The CEI's component indicators—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing and trade sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. All four components of the index improved last month, with industrial production making the largest positive contribution to the Index.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. inched down by 0.1 percent in May 2024 to 119.4 (2016=100), after increasing by 0.3 percent in April. As a result, the LAG's six-month growth rate softened to 0.7 percent between November 2023 and May 2024, down from 0.8 percent over the previous six months.

The next release is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 10 A.M. ET.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes




2024


6-Month


March

April

May

Nov to May

  Leading Index

102.3

r

101.7

r

101.2

p

 Percent Change

-0.3

-0.6

-0.5

-2.0

 Diffusion

40.0

25.0

50.0

40.0

  Coincident Index

111.9

r

112.0

r

112.4

p

 Percent Change

0.1

r

0.1

r

0.4

0.6

 Diffusion

50.0

75.0

100.0

100.0

  Lagging Index

119.1

r

119.5

119.4

p

 Percent Change

0.1

r

0.3

r

-0.1

0.7

 Diffusion

42.9

57.1

35.7

42.9

 p Preliminary   r Revised   c Corrected

Source:  The Conference Board

Indexes equal 100 in 2016


About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S.
The composite economic indexes are key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. Comprised of multiple independent indicators, the indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component.

The CEI reflects current economic conditions and is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive tool that anticipates—or "leads"—turning points in the business cycle by around seven months.

The ten components of the Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. are:

  • Average weekly hours in manufacturing
  • Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance
  • Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials
  • ISM® Index of New Orders
  • Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders
  • Building permits for new private housing units
  • S&P 500® Index of Stock Prices
  • Leading Credit Index
  • Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate)
  • Average consumer expectations for business conditions

The four components of the Coincident Economic Index® for the U.S. are:

  • Payroll employment
  • Personal income less transfer payments
  • Manufacturing and trade sales
  • Industrial production

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

 About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard.org 

News Releases in Similar Topics