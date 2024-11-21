The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US Fell in October

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US declined by 0.4% in October 2024 to 99.5 (2016=100), following a 0.3% decline in September (revised up from a 0.5% decline). Over the six-month period between April and October 2024, the LEI fell by 2.2%, slightly more than its 2.0% decline over the previous six-month period (October 2023 to April 2024).

"The largest negative contributor to the LEI's decline came from manufacturer new orders, which remained weak in 11 out of 14 industries," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "In October, manufacturing hours worked fell by the most since December 2023, while unemployment insurance claims rose and building permits declined, partly reflecting the impact of hurricanes in the Southeast US. Additionally, the negative yield spread continued to weigh on the LEI. Apart from possible temporary impacts of hurricanes, the US LEI continued to suggest challenges to economic activity ahead."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US was unchanged for a second month in a row at 112.8 (2016=100). The CEI increased by 0.8% in the six-month period ending October 2024, higher than its 0.5% growth rate over the previous six-month period. The CEI's component indicators—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing and trade sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. Personal income less transfer payments and manufacturing and trade sales, which are estimates for October, contributed positively but were offset by the second consecutive decline in industrial production. Payroll employment was virtually unchanged.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the US ticked down by 0.1% to 118.7 (2016=100) in October 2024, after a decline of 0.3% in September. The LAG's six-month growth rate was negative at 0.8% between April and October 2024, a partial reversal from a 1.2% increase over the six-month period from October 2023 to April 2024.

The next release is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 10 A.M. ET.



Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes







2024





6-Month

August September October Apr to Oct Leading Index 100.2

99.9 r 99.5 p



Percent Change -0.3

-0.3 r -0.4

-2.2

Diffusion 45.0

60.0

40.0

25.0

Coincident Index 112.8

112.8 r 112.8 p



Percent Change 0.2

0.0 r 0.0

0.8

Diffusion 75.0

75.0

62.5

75.0

Lagging Index 119.2 r 118.8 r 118.7 p



Percent Change 0.0

-0.3

-0.1

-0.8

Diffusion 21.4

14.3

35.7

0.0

p Preliminary r Revised c Corrected Source: The Conference Board Indexes equal 100 in 2016







About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US

The composite economic indexes are key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. Comprised of multiple independent indicators, the indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component.

The CEI reflects current economic conditions and is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive tool that anticipates—or "leads"—turning points in the business cycle by around seven months.

The ten components of the Leading Economic Index® for the US are:

Average weekly hours in manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials

ISM ® Index of New Orders

Index of New Orders Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits for new private housing units

S&P 500 ® Index of Stock Prices

Index of Stock Prices Leading Credit Index ™

Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate)

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

The four components of the Coincident Economic Index® for the US are:

Payroll employment

Personal income less transfer payments

Manufacturing and trade sales

Industrial production

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard.org

SOURCE The Conference Board