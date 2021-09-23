The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in August

"The U.S. LEI rose sharply in August and remains on a rapidly rising trajectory." Tweet this

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased by 0.2 percent in August to 105.9 (2016 = 100), following a 0.6 percent increase in July and a 0.5 percent increase in June.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. increased by 0.1 percent in August to 106.3 (2016 = 100), following a 0.5 percent increase in July and a 0.1 percent decrease in June.

The next release is scheduled for Thursday, October 21 at 10 A.M. ET.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM® Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index™

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes







2021





6-month

Jun

Jul

Aug

Feb to Aug



































Leading Index 115.1 r 116.0

117.1 p



Percent Change 0.6 r 0.8 r 0.9 p 6.4

Diffusion 70

90

85

90



















Coincident Index 105.1 r 105.7 r 105.9 p



Percent Change 0.5 r 0.6

0.2 p 2.8

Diffusion 100

100

100

100



















Lagging Index 105.7 r 106.2 r 106.3 p



Percent Change -0.1 r 0.5 r 0.1 p -0.4

Diffusion 35.7

71.4

50

21.4



















p Preliminary r Revised















Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















SOURCE The Conference Board

