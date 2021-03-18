The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in February

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. increased 0.2 percent in February to 110.5 (2016 = 100), following a 0.5 percent increase in January and a 0.4 percent increase in December.

"The U.S. LEI continued rising in February, suggesting economic growth should continue well into this year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "Indeed, the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and a new round of large fiscal supports are not yet fully reflected in the LEI. With those developments, The Conference Board now expects the pace of growth to improve even further this year, with the U.S. economy expanding by 5.5 percent in 2021."

"Despite widespread improvements among the leading indicators, some measures—including weekly hours in manufacturing, permits for residential housing, and consumers' outlook for business and economic conditions—showed signs of weakness. Bad weather and assorted supply-chain disruptions may have impacted these particular leading indicators in February, and the effects may prove transitory."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. decreased 0.1 percent in February to 103.0 (2016 = 100), following a 0.2 percent increase in January and a 0.1 percent decrease in December.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. increased 0.2 percent in February to 104.5 (2016 = 100), following a 2.3 percent decrease in January and 0.4 percent increase in December.

The next release is scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 10 A.M. ET.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM® Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index™

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

For full press release and technical notes:

http://www.conference-board.org/data/bcicountry.cfm?cid=1

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators:

http://www.conference-board.org/data/bci.cfm

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes



2020 2021

6-month

Dec

Jan

Feb

Aug to

Feb



































Leading Index 109.7

110.3

110.5 p



Percent Change 0.4

0.5

0.2 p 3.8

Diffusion 75

70

65

90



















Coincident Index 102.9 r 103.1 r 103.0 p



Percent Change -0.1 r 0.2

-0.1 p 1.2

Diffusion 25

75

75

100



















Lagging Index 106.8

104.3 r 104.5 p



Percent Change 0.4 r -2.3 r 0.2 p -2.8

Diffusion 50

28.6

71.4

35.7



















p Preliminary r Revised















Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















