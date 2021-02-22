The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in January

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. increased 0.5 percent in January to 110.3 (2016 = 100), following a 0.4 percent increase in December and a 0.9 percent increase in November.

"While the pace of increase in the U.S. LEI has slowed since mid-2020, January's gains were broad-based and suggest economic growth should improve gradually over the first half of 2021," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "As the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 accelerates, labor markets and overall growth are likely to continue improving through the rest of this year as well. The Conference Board now expects the U.S. economy to expand by 4.4 percent in 2021, after a 3.5 percent contraction in 2020."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased 0.2 percent in January to 103.3 (2016 = 100), following a 0.1 percent increase in December and no change in November.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. decreased 0.6 percent in January to 106.2 (2016 = 100), following a 0.5 percent increase in December and no change in November.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM® Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index™

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes



2020

2021

6-month

Nov

Dec

Jan

Jul to Jan



































Leading Index 109.3

109.7

110.3 p



Percent Change 0.9

0.4

0.5 p 5.1

Diffusion 85

75

70

90



















Coincident Index 103.0

103.1

103.3 p



Percent Change 0.0

0.1

0.2 p 2.5

Diffusion 50

50

88

100



















Lagging Index 106.3

106.8

106.2 p



Percent Change 0.0

0.5

-0.6 p -1.6

Diffusion 50

42.9

42.9

21.4



















p Preliminary r Revised















Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















