The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in October

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. increased 0.7 percent in October to 108.2 (2016 = 100), following a 0.7 percent increase in September and a 1.6 percent increase in August.

"The US LEI rose again in October, with widespread improvements despite weakness from housing permits and consumers' outlook on economic conditions. However, the leading index has been decelerating in recent months, which suggests growth will moderate significantly in the final months of 2020, slowing down from the unusually rapid pace in Q3," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "Furthermore, downside risks to growth from a second wave of COVID-19 and high unemployment persist. While The Conference Board projects the US economy will expand in Q4, the pace of growth is unlikely to exceed 2.2 percent (annual rate)."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased 0.5 percent in October to 102.7 (2016 = 100), following a 0.4 percent increase in September and a 0.9 percent increase in August.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. increased 0.1 percent in October to 107.1 (2016 = 100), following a 0.3 percent decrease in September and a 0.2 percent decrease in August.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes

2020

6-month

Aug

Sep

Oct

Apr to Oct



































Leading Index 106.7 r 107.5 r 108.2 p



Percent Change 1.6 r 0.7

0.7 p 11.7

Diffusion 70

70

80

80



















Coincident Index 101.8 r 102.2 r 102.7 p



Percent Change 0.9 r 0.4 r 0.5 p 10.4

Diffusion 100

75

100

100



















Lagging Index 107.3 r 107.0 r 107.1 p



Percent Change -0.2 r -0.3 r 0.1 p -7.3

Diffusion 21.4

35.7

42.9

36



















p Preliminary r Revised















Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM® Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index™

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

