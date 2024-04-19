The Conference Board Named a Best Company to Work for in New York

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, a leading non-profit think tank and business membership organization, has been named one of New York's Best Companies to Work for in 2024.

The recognition was given by the Rochester Business Journal, Best Companies Group, and the New York State Society for Human Resource Management. Best Companies to Work for in New York is a research-driven program that examines a company's practices, programs, and benefits and surveys its employees for their perspectives.

"Since The Conference Board first arrived in New York in 1920, we've been committed to building a thriving culture fueled by a powerful mission—delivering Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™ to the world's leading companies and executives," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. "More than a century later, this award reflects the core values that unite our team today: relevance, openness, collaboration, integrity, and innovation."

"The 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York demonstrate the importance of employees feeling appreciated, engaged, and successful. These businesses know that magic formula that creates success in all areas of their organizations," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director, BridgeTower Media/Rochester Business Journal.

This honor reflects the many opportunities that The Conference Board offers employees—both in New York and its offices around the world:

Fulfilling—and fun—work on big ideas that help leaders navigate the most pressing issues facing business and society at large.

A truly global experience, with the opportunity to engage executives on topics that span industries and geographies.

A competitive total rewards package that incorporates hybrid work, employer-sponsored learning and development, and continuous advancement opportunities.

A strong emphasis on work-life balance, including Summer Fridays, a company-wide week off for winter holidays, and generous vacation time year-round.

Best practices in employee well-being, including on-site health initiatives.

A communal and collaborative working environment, offering strong comradery with volunteer opportunities, sports teams, clubs, and other employee events.

Learn more about The Conference Board and our career opportunities at ConferenceBoard.org.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

SOURCE The Conference Board