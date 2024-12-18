The Conference Board Named One of America's Best Workplaces

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, a leading non-profit think tank and business membership organization, is proud to announce that it has been named as one of Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces.

"This award is a testament to our thriving culture. Each and every day, we have a passionate group of people working toward fulfilling a powerful mission—delivering Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™ to the world's leading companies and executives," said Jennifer Tarlow, Chief Human Resources Officer, The Conference Board.

The recognition was given by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, in partnership with BridgeTower Media. The analysis used data from each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as data from an employee survey that measured the employee experience.

"These workplaces are America's best—not because we say so, but because their people do," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine.

This award reflects the many opportunities that The Conference Board offers employees—both in New York and its offices around the world:

Fulfilling—and fun—work on big ideas that help leaders navigate the most pressing issues facing business and society at large.

A truly global experience, with the opportunity to engage executives on topics that span industries and geographies.

A competitive total rewards package that incorporates hybrid work, employer-sponsored learning and development, and continuous advancement opportunities.

Strong emphasis on work-life balance, including Summer Fridays and a company-wide week off for winter holidays.

Best practices in employee well-being, including on-site health initiatives.

A communal and collaborative working environment, offering strong comradery with volunteer opportunities, sports teams, clubs, and other employee events.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

