The Conference Board Receives Award for Insights on Geopolitics

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has been honored for its work in expanding the public's knowledge of international affairs. On behalf of the organization, President and CEO Steve Odland accepted the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) Medal. It is the highest honor bestowed by the FPA, with past recipients including prime ministers, presidents, Federal Reserve chairs, and leading CEOs.

As part of The Conference Board's commitment to deliver Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™, a growing focus of its work is helping business leaders, policymakers, and the public understand and navigate the changing geopolitical landscape. The organization's Geopolitics Hub features insights on the latest geopolitical developments and disruptions, including the implications for the economy, public policy, ESG, marketing, and human capital. Further enhancing the analysis and commentary is the think tank's global presence, including on-the-ground knowledge in business capitals across the world—from Brussels to Beijing.

In accepting the award on behalf of The Conference Board, Odland spoke about cultivating global peace and prosperity by investing in education, rejecting extremism, engaging leaders from all walks of life, and fostering cross-cultural dialogue and understanding. Highlights from the remarks include:

  • At The Conference Board, we provide a forum for balanced dialogue and nonpartisanship. When we have people from both sides come together and actually share their views and listen to each other, we find there is a great deal of common understanding and agreement. We find that the objectives/goals are mostly aligned. And when these people listen, they actually find understanding.
  • By immersing ourselves in the rich tapestry of global cultures and histories, we gain insights that transcend superficial stereotypes and biases, fostering genuine empathy and respect for the dignity and sovereignty of other nations.
  • Educators, businesspeople, elected officials, and leaders from all walks of life need to engage in the public square in calm, respectful discussion of the issues and contemplation of the way forward. No business can go forward with two different plans. No society can go forward with two different plans. We need to settle on a path forward that leads to prosperity, well-being, and the common good.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org 

