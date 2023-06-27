The Conference Board Wins Award for Best Leadership Teams

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, the leading Member-driven think tank that provides Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of an award for having an excellent group of leaders.

The "Best Leadership Teams" list from Comparably recognizes the top-rated leadership teams, according to those who know best: current employees. Over the past year, employees from thousands of companies anonymously rated their CEOs, executive leadership, and direct managers.

"Across The Conference Board, our leaders play an instrumental role in our success. They exemplify our core values of integrity, innovation, relevance, openness, and collaboration—which enriches our culture and inspires our people to be their very best," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

Earlier this year, Comparably also awarded The Conference Board Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in New York. Additionally, The Conference Board has received an A+ culture rating from its employees.

Employees who published their reviews on Comparably describe the leadership team at The Conference Board as a group that prioritizes inclusivity, empathy, and transparency. For example: 

  • "[Leaders] encourage a diversity of perspectives; encourage employees from multiple levels of the organization to present and share feedback with the executive team."
  • "Leadership articulates the principles under which we operate, and they live up to them daily. They are aligned on the company's priorities, which are shared fully with the staff at each staff meeting and again in manager meetings. There is 100% transparency which makes it a great place to work."
  • "They are a genuinely caring group who want to grow the business but take care of their people."

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard.org

