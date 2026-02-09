The Conference on Crimes Against Women Announces Katrina Brownlee as 2026 Keynote Speaker

Retired NYPD detective and domestic violence survivor to headline the 21st annual CCAW in Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW) announced today that Katrina Brownlee – a domestic violence survivor, retired NYPD detective, and founder of Young Ladies of Our Future – will deliver the keynote address at the Conference on Crimes Against Women, May 18-21, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. Brownlee's story of survival and career in law enforcement reflects CCAW's mission of addressing and combating all forms of violence against women.

In January 1993, Brownlee was shot 10 times and left critically injured by her abusive fiancé, who worked as a prison officer. Brownlee, who was five months pregnant, ended up in a coma and lost her unborn child. Her outlook was grim, and doctors told her she would never be able to walk again. But after three weeks in the hospital and extensive rehabilitation, Brownlee was released, defying doctors' expectations by walking out of the hospital unassisted. This life-altering experience eventually led Brownlee to pursue a career in law enforcement, and she joined the NYPD in 2001.

"Brownlee's story not only highlights horrific crimes against women in abusive relationships but also underscores the broader need for survivor support and law enforcement accountability," said Jan Langbein, Chief Executive Officer of CCAW and Genesis Women's Shelter & Support. "Brownlee reported multiple incidents of abuse during the relationship, but responding officers did not intervene because her fiancé was in law enforcement."

Domestic violence impacts first responders at an alarming rate, underscoring a critical need for awareness, prevention, and support. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an estimated 20–40% of law enforcement families or intimate partners experience domestic violence, highlighting the unique pressures faced by those who serve on the front lines. And the danger extends beyond the home. Nearly 10% of all officers killed in the line of duty were responding to domestic violence calls, one of the most volatile and high-risk situations officers encounter. In response to these realities, this year's Conference on Crimes Against Women will feature sessions focused not only on officer-involved domestic violence but also on officer safety, reinforcing a comprehensive approach to protecting both first responders and their families.

"For me, participation in this conference is personal," said Katrina Brownlee. "CCAW fosters collaboration, shares evidence-based practices, and strengthens coordinated responses to prevent violence, support survivors, and hold offenders accountable. I am honored to join the Conference on Crimes Against Women and to lend my voice to the urgent work of advancing survivor safety, accountability, and justice."

Following her NYPD career, Brownlee expanded her work in mentorship and advocacy. She founded Young Ladies of Our Future to support at-risk girls through guidance, confidence-building, and education on healthy relationships. She also led the Can't Be Silenced initiative, focusing on empowering survivors and advancing solutions to the domestic violence crisis.

Brownlee now travels the country as a speaker and advocate, pushing for legislative measures such as restricting abusers' access to firearms and establishing a domestic violence registry. Her story has received national attention on CBS's "48 Hours" and in various podcasts and media interviews. Brownlee recently published a memoir, And Then Came the Blues: My Story of Survival on both Sides of the Badge, and plans to begin soon mentoring and coaching men in prison who have committed domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

The year's Conference will be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Dallas. For additional information about the Conference or to register, please visit www.conferencecaw.org. The keynote address will take place on Monday, May 18, 2026, during the Opening Plenary at 8:00 a.m. CT.

About the Conference on Crimes Against Women:

The Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW) is the nation's premier multidisciplinary training forum dedicated to combating gender-based violence. Founded in 2005 by Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, CCAW and its programs form a unified, survivor-centered platform equipping professionals with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to advance justice, safety, and systemic transformation.

The organization holds an annual conference, the largest of its kind, in Dallas, Texas, featuring 250+ workshops, case studies, and hands-on labs attended by thousands of professionals across a wide range of fields. Participants benefit from continuing education credits, real-world training led by local and national experts, and a powerful environment to foster peer learning and systemic change. CCAW extends its impact year-round through several key initiatives, including the Summit, National Training Center, the Institute for Coordinated Community Response, and Podcast on Crimes Against Women.

