The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) to Host 18th Annual Gala & Leadership Awards

Senator Tim Scott, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Ambassador Mark Andrew Green will be this year's honorees.

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) will hold its 18th Annual Gala and Leadership Awards on Wednesday, May 18th, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC at 6:00 p.m. EST. The program will celebrate the strength of diversity and will bring together an influential and diverse audience of elected and appointed officials, civic and corporate leaders, and diplomatic and international leaders to honor individuals who have had a profound impact on the U.S. Hispanic community.

Those honored will be Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, who will be awarded the CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award. The Honorable Mark Andrew Green, President & CEO of The Wilson Center, will be awarded the CHLI Founders International Leadership Award.

The CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award honors public servants for their demonstrated commitment to advancing the Hispanic community's Diversity of Thought, and who serve as role models for our future leaders.

The CHLI Founders International Leadership Award celebrates individuals whose leadership has had extraordinary, positive global impact.

"CHLI is privileged to be able to recognize the extraordinary careers of Senator Tim Scott, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Ambassador Mark Green. They each personify CHLI's reverence for freedom, and the extraordinary strength of true diversity," stated CHLI Chairman and founder, former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

Previous CHLI honorees include The Honorable Zygimantas Pavilionis, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of European Affairs, Member and former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, and former Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States, who was the recipient of the 2021 Ileana Ros-Lehtinen International Leadership award. In addition, Rosa María Payá, Leader of Cuba Decide, was the recipient of the 2020 CHLI International award. Both of these former honorees will be attending this year's Gala.

About CHLI: The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress to advance the Hispanic Community's Economic Progress with a focus on Social Responsibility and Global Competitiveness. Founded in 2003, as a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization, CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the Diversity of Thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent.

