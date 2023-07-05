The Conjugation and Labeling Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Driven by the complexities associated with click-chemistry and limited in-house bioconjugation capabilities, industry players have been inclined towards outsourcing conjugation and labeling operations to service providers

The growing interest of various stakeholders in conjugated and labeled molecules for therapeutic and diagnostic applications had led to a surge in demand for these complex molecules. The conjugates / labels incorporated in the molecules are known to offer target specificity, bioavailability, improved pharmacokinetic property and membrane permeability. Moreover, these bioconjugates support the robust and sensitive detection of the target molecule of interest. The construction of homogenous bioconjugates requires multidisciplinary expertise and advanced bioconjugation technologies that can be accessed through service providers.

Key Market Insights

Over 240 companies claim to offer conjugation and labeling services

Presently, the market is dominated by the presence of small (2-50 employees) and mid-sized (51-500 employees) players, which represent around 90% of the contemporary market landscape. Of these, more than 50% of the players are headquartered in North America.

Around 85% of the players engaged in this industry offer services for conjugation and labeling with fluorescent tags

About 90% of the aforementioned players also offer services for conjugation and labeling of molecules with haptens. Notably, 70% of the total players engaged in this space offer their services for conjugation and labeling of antibodies.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of ~44%, between 2018 and 2021

The maximum number of partnerships were inked in 2021 and 2022, indicating a notable rise in partnership activity. Majority of these deals were mergers and acquisitions (40%), followed by distribution agreements (17%).

Over 50 global events related to conjugation and labeling of biomolecules were organized in the last two years

Majority of the events were seminars and webinars (30%, each). Further, the key agenda of the events was to discuss the process of conjugation and labeling of biomolecules and their applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

North America is anticipated to capture majority share of the market by 2035

In terms of type of molecule, proteins are likely to capture major share (45%). On the other hand, the services market for quantum dots is expected to grow at a faster pace (CAGR of 15.2%), during the forecasted period.

The financial opportunity within the conjugation and labeling services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Molecule

Proteins



Peptides



Small Molecules



Antibodies



Other Molecules

Type of Molecular Conjugate / Label

Polymers



Haptens



Enzymes



Fluorescent Tags



Bead Coupling / Particle Conjugates



Quantum Dots



Isotopes



Other Molecular Conjugates / Labels

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The research includes brief profiles of key players (listed below) offering conjugation and labeling services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AltaBioscience

Bachem

Bio-Synthesis

Cayman Chemical

CliniSciences

Eurogentec

GBI

Mimotopes

Peptide Institute

piCHEM

