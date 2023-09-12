The Conjugation and Labeling Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%, till 2035, according to a new market research report by Roots Analysis

The complexities associated with conjugation of biomolecules and the need for click-chemistry expertise have prompted the pharmaceutical industry to rely on conjugation and labeling service providers

A number of drug developers and research institutes currently lack the technical expertise related to bioconjugation chemistries, along with limited in-house capabilities and scarcity of advanced bioconjugation technologies, which are essential to carry out the process of conjugation. In order to leverage the relevant experience and expertise of service providers, several organizations prefer to outsource their antibody conjugation services and protein labeling operations. Additionally, various stakeholders have been making consolidated efforts to forge alliance with other industry / non-industry players. It is worth highlighting that, since 2018, over 70 strategic partnerships have been inked, indicating that service providers are actively upgrading their conjugation related capabilities and accommodating the current and anticipated demand for bioconjugates. In fact, in July 2023, Novartis announced the acquisition of DTx Pharma with an aim to utilize its proprietary FALCON platform to develop siRNA therapies that can be used for the treatment of various neurological indications.

Key Market Insights

At present, more than 240 companies across the globe claim to have the required capabilities to offer a range of conjugation and labeling services for various biomolecules

Over 40% of the service providers offer conjugation and labeling services for both proteins and antibodies; of these, nearly 80% have the capability to conjugate / label haptens with these biomolecules

In order to cater to the evolving needs of clients, several service providers claim to be steadily expanding their existing capabilities to enhance their respective service portfolio

The growing interest of stakeholders in conjugation and labeling domain is also reflected by the increasing number of partnerships established by various international and indigenous players

Over the years, industry stakeholders and researchers have been participating in several global events to share ideas, discuss the research outcomes and develop a better understanding of the bioconjugation domain

The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~10% over the next decade, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across different types of molecules, conjugates / labels and key geographical regions

The financial opportunity within the conjugation and labeling services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Molecule

Proteins



Peptides



Small Molecules



Antibodies



Other Molecules

Type of Molecular Conjugate / Label

Polymers



Haptens



Enzymes



Fluorescent Tags



Bead Coupling / Particle Conjugates



Quantum Dots



Isotopes



Other Molecular Conjugates / Labels

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Sudhirdas Prayaga (President and Chief Executive Officer, Antibody Research)

Vishal Rai (Founder, Plabeltech)

(Founder, Plabeltech) Alastair Dent (Managing Director and Quality Director, Fleet Bioprocessing)

The research includes brief profiles of key players (listed below) offering conjugation and labeling services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AltaBioscience

Bachem

Bio-Synthesis

Cayman Chemical

CliniSciences

Eurogentec

GBI

Mimotopes

Peptide Institute

piCHEM

Key Questions Answered

What is the global market size of antibody conjugation services market?

Which are the leading companies in the antibody conjugation services market?

How many companies offer peptide conjugation services?

What percentage of service providers are engaged in offering conjugation and labeling services with both fluorescent tags and enzymes?

How many service providers offer services related to antibody-enzyme bioconjugation?

What are the major factors driving the conjugation and labeling services market?

What are the leading market segments in the conjugation and labeling services market?

Which region captures the highest share in the conjugation and labeling services market?

What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) for conjugation and labeling services market?

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Conjugation and Labeling Service Providers: Market Landscape Company Competitiveness Analysis Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Global Event Analysis SWOT Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Conclusion Interview Transcripts Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

