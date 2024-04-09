THE CONJURING producer tapped to run the world's first studio dedicated exclusively to AI generated production

Atrium also announces patented VTX platform to empower creators to fund projects through ticket pre-sales.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off it recent two-project deal with Cinveverse, Atrium Separate IP Holdings, a film and television production company with deep roots in proprietary patented DLT, AI and advertising technology, today announced the creations of Atrium AI Studios.

Atrium has tapped THE CONJURING producer Tony DeRosa-Grund to lead the new studio. Atrium previously worked with DeRosa-Grund as a work for hire writer and producer on its projects with streamer Cineverse.

"The writing is clearly on the wall. Generative AI for film and television production is not just the future, it is here and now." - CONJURING Producer Tony DeRosa-Grund

Atrium Holdings Director of Strategic Partnerships, C.E. Seruya stated, "We are thrilled to have Tony leading our new generative AI centric studio. He has an amazing track record of building similar entities. As the founding President, CEO of Riverdale Productions, the film and television arm of Archie Comic, Riverdale's Sabrina the Teenage Witch became a cornerstone of ABC's primetime block with over $500 million in first run syndication. Additionally he created Pros vs Joes (Spike TV) as wrote the original story that became The Conjuring, as well as its producer (A worldwide total box office of $319.5 million, against a budget of $20 million.)

DeRosa-Grund stated, "The writing is clearly on the wall. Generative AI is not just the future, it is here and now. I believe productions which utilize generative AI should be upfront about it, not hide it. By embracing the technology now, Atrium AI Studios will have a significant advantage over those who do not."

He also addressed some of the more sensitive issues surrounding the technology, "I believe generative AI is a tool, and just like any tool, it is best used by a skilled person. We envision employing real people like DP's, Production Designers, lighting designers and animators, all who have experience in traditional filmmaking, in order to be able to enhance the prompts used in Generative AI video production. Generative AI and production talent should not be mutually exclusive, they should be additive to achieve the best result possible"

Seruya added, "Atrium AI Studios believer that within six months, the technology will advance as to be able to produce studio quality productions for a fraction of the cost of "traditional" productions. Our goal is to produce three to five generative AI productions a year. We have already had discussions with some of these generative AI platforms and our goal is to talk to all of them before settling on which technology to utilize."

Atrium AI Studios also announced its initial production, entitled DECLASSIFIED written by DeRosa-Grund under his work-for-hire deal with Atrium Holdings.

DECLASSIFIED is the true story of Nick Pope (Ancient Aliens) who was a UK Ministry of Defense aircraft crash investigator tapped to head Britian's MoD UFO investigations office.

Nick repeatedly tried to get what he uncovered released to the British public, only to have his very life threatened by powers within the UK government. The kicker… at the very same time his own father ran the UK's secretive version of Area 51.

X-Files creator, Chris Carter, called Nick, the real "Fox Mulder."

Lastly Atrium announced it Premier VTX™ platform which will allow creators to harness the power of their followers, social media communities and the public at large to generate project funding though the pre-sale of "tickets" to access streaming of the finished production," Added Seruya, "VTX is not crowdfunding, investment or NFT's'. Think of it like buying an advance ticket to a concert. With VTX the pre-sales stay in a lockbox account until the project is fully funded. Only then can those pre-sale funds be accessed by the filmmaker. This empowers people to have a real, and significant, voice as to what projects that they want to see get made."

Atrium Separate IP is a technology company as well as a production company specializing in series and feature films. It has a number of patents in the areas of AI, data privacy law compliance/data security, Identity and Access, as well as Distributed Ledger Technology.

