LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360243





The connected aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 3.29 billion in 2017 to USD 7.16 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.83% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as increasing need for operational efficiency, rising aircraft deliveries, and growing need to upgrade existing connectivity systems.



Based on application, the commercial segment is projected to account for a larger share of the connected aircraft market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the commercial segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the connected aircraft market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the demand for enhancing passenger experience in commercial aircraft and increasing demand for high-speed connectivity solutions for the passengers and crew.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the connected aircraft market in 2017 and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the connected aircraft market in 2017.Major aircraft manufacturers and airlines, such as Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Bombardier (Canada), Bell Helicopter (US), Sikorsky Aircraft (US), American Airlines (US) and United Airlines (US) are based in this region, and thus generate growth opportunity for the connected aircraft market.



North America is projected to lead the connected aircraft market during the forecast period, in terms of market share.The connected aircraft market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising air passenger traffic.



The growth in air passenger traffic has resulted in the increased demand for high-speed connectivity solutions, and this trend is expected to continue over the next five years.



Break-up of profile of primary participants in the connected aircraft market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, and RoW – 30%



Major companies profiled in the report include Gogo (US), Honeywell (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), and Inmarsat (UK).

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the connected aircraft market on the basis of type (systems, solutions), application (commercial, military), connectivity (inflight connectivity, air-to-air connectivity, and air-to-ground connectivity), and frequency band (Ka-band, Ku-band, and L-band). These segments and subsegments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership mapping matrix, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments in the connected aircraft market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on connected aircraft products offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the connected aircraft market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the connected aircraft market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the connected aircraft market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the connected aircraft market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360243



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-connected-aircraft-market-is-projected-to-grow-from-usd-329-billion-in-2017-to-usd-716-billion-by-2022-at-a-cagr-of-1683-300620374.html