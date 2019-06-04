The Connected Design Home Takes Center Stage on CE Week Exhibit Floor Showcasing the Latest Products for the Smart Connected Home

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connected Design Home will take center stage at CE Week showcasing the latest products and services for the smart home. CE Week, a global IFA event will take place June 12-13, 2019 in New York at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Control4 will host the Connected Design Home located on the CE Week the exhibit floor with companies demonstrating products for the smart home experience in the kitchen, living room, bath, bedroom and home theater. Participating companies in the Connected Design Home will include:

Artnovion – custom acoustical treatments for high performance products;

Audio Control - audio tools and products for people who love amazing sound;

Acoustics Innovation – science of acoustics and art of aesthetics to create high-performance media environments;

Control4 - Smart Home OS 3 unifies hundreds of connected devices within the home, controls them all from a single platform and delivers personalization;

Fatboy® - lamps, beanbags, poufs, carpets and hammocks products;

Graff Shower System Ametis Ring - includes dual-function shower head outfitted with six-color LED indirect chromotherapy lighting;

HearthCabinet® - ventless fireplace system with patented alcohol gel fuel cartridge system and lockable safety screen;

Kohler – Veil® a one-piece toilet featuring heated seat, night-light, hands-free opening/closing and automatic flush, touchscreen remote;

MSE Audio - parent company of six major manufacturing brands producing quality speakers with exceptional sound;

Origin Acoustics – custom built performance products for great sound;

Reflectel – Reflectel Mirror TV isn't simply a television or mirror but functional decor that complements the design of any room;

Restrepo Innovations – custom integration and home automation company;

SKS Signature by LG - built-in appliances for innovation and purposeful design in the kitchen;

Sony – Master Series XBR85X950G 4K LED TV.

"CE Week in New York is such a highly anticipated event for people looking for the latest in smart home technology," said Toni Sabatino, president, NKBA Manhattan Chapter. "We are delighted to see kitchen and bath product manufacturers join CE Week's Connected Design Home and showcase their products that can be integrated into the home. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the "Technicurean" kitchen from Signature Kitchen Suite along with new kitchen and bath products all integrated into today's smart home."

"We are delighted to welcome so many innovative companies to the CE Week's Connected Design Home," said Jens Heithecker, executive director, IFA, producer of CE Week and EVP Messe Berlin. "Exhibitors will be demonstrating high performance products for the home that deliver on the promise of making the connected home a reality."

Two panel discussions focused on the smart home will take place on June 13:

Designing for Tech: The Power of Partnerships will explore the keys for building and maintaining successful partnerships between architects, designers, manufacturers, and technology integrators. Moderator: Michael Restrepo , owner, Restrepo Innovations.

will explore the keys for building and maintaining successful partnerships between architects, designers, manufacturers, and technology integrators. Moderator: , owner, Restrepo Innovations. Brad Hintz , senior director, product marketing, Control4, will speak on The Five Levels of a Smart Home and examine whole-home integration, the art of automation orchestration, and the future of smart home. This session will be CEU accredited for designers and architects.

About CE Week

CE Week is produced in cooperation with IFA, the world's most significant technology trade show that will take place September 6-11 in Berlin. CE Week is the premier North American business venue for connecting key decision makers, retail buyers and sellers in consumer technology.

SOURCE CE Week