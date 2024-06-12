The Connecticut Sun WNBA Team and Dailyhuman Launch Mindset Lab to Empower Athletes

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dailyhuman , the AI-powered mindset software company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Connecticut Sun Mindset Lab, a groundbreaking 52-week program developed in partnership with the WNBA team. The initiative invites 5,000 athletes to take part in the personalized program designed to enhance their personal and athletic growth. Participants will have weekly interactive sessions facilitated by Connecticut Sun stars Moriah Jefferson, Rachel Bonham, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, receiving direct guidance aided by AI technology.

The Mindset Lab activation gives young athletes the opportunity to interact with some of their favorite Connecticut Sun players. The sessions aim to foster connection and provide tailored coaching to help these young athletes develop the skills they need to be successful on and off the court. As part of the program, participants will be coached by accomplished athletes, who will share their extensive experience and provide invaluable insights.

"We are immensely proud to be partnering with the Connecticut Sun on this initiative," shared Kim Bach, co-founder and Chief People Officer at Dailyhuman. "Young athletes deserve more tools to help them build the mental strength needed to thrive in all areas of life. This is a new type of digital experience where participants get to build the resilience, positivity and confidence needed to maximize their potential with guidance from role models who know what it takes to be great."

Jennifer Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration with Dailyhuman underscores our commitment to empowering young athletes and nurturing high performers. The Connecticut Sun Mindset Lab is more than just a training program; it is a community-focused initiative that fosters lasting relationships among athletes and helps develop skills that are needed in order to be successful in all spheres of life."

Dailyhuman has also established a strategic partnership with Success Beyond Game Day to leverage their expertise in sports mindset. The program is designed to challenge participants weekly, helping them develop resilience, enhance their skills, and cultivate a competitive mindset applicable both on and off the court, further solidifying the Connecticut Sun's dedication to empowering young athletes.

"For athletes, success is not just about what happens on game day. It's about the mindset, discipline, and resilience built every single day and we've seen first-hand the progress individuals can make when working with Dailyhuman," said Samantha Card, Founder of Success Beyond Game Day.

For more information and to register for the Connecticut Sun Mindset Lab, please visit https://www.dailyhuman.com/wnba/sun

About Connecticut Sun

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://sun.wnba.com/ or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

About Dailyhuman

Dailyhuman is a mindset software company dedicated to helping high performers practice and measure essential mindset skills through innovative, AI-driven labs. With a focus on practice, consistency, and community, Dailyhuman is paving the way for transformative personal growth experiences.

About Success Beyond Game Day

Success Beyond Game Day is dedicated to empowering athletes by focusing on the holistic development of their personal and professional lives. Success Beyond Game Day provides resources, mentorship, and programs designed to build resilience, enhance mental strength, and promote overall well-being, with a commitment to supporting athletes beyond their sports careers to help them achieve lasting success in all aspects of life.

