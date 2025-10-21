The Connectivity Standards Alliance Expands Board with CableLabs as Newest Promoter Member

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Standards Alliance (the Alliance), an organization of more than 860 Members dedicated to simplifying and harmonizing the Internet of Things (IoT) through global standards, announced the addition of CableLabs to its Board of Directors (Board) today. By joining the Board, CableLabs takes on a leadership role, reinforcing the Alliance's mission to drive innovation and advance interoperability across the IoT ecosystem.

With CableLabs' inclusion as a Promoter Member, the Alliance benefits from an independent perspective, expanding greater Member diversity while driving a growth mindset. The company's knowledge of connectivity strategies for internet service providers, combined with a refined understanding of customer needs, enhances ongoing discussions around privacy and regulatory considerations. In addition to their technical leadership, CableLabs' industry relationships position the Alliance to grow its Member base and drive the adoption of Matter.

"We're pleased to welcome CableLabs as the newest addition to the Board," said Tobin Richardson, Alliance President and CEO. "Their leadership in connectivity and security, coupled with their understanding of service provider strategies, positions them as a distinctive voice on the Board. Building on this expertise, CableLabs insights will help broaden Matter's reach while advancing secure, interoperable technologies."

"I am thrilled with the addition of CableLabs to the Alliance Board of Directors," said Musa Unmehopa, Chair of the Alliance Board. "Their unique perspectives enrich our leadership, and their Research & Development (R&D) guidance will help steer the Alliance into its next chapter of growth, ensuring our Members and consumers benefit from reliable and trusted IoT solutions."

With a proven track record in technology adoption and contributions spanning coding, testing, lab services, and design, CableLabs brings a wealth of experience to the Alliance, driving wider adoption of harmonized solutions for smart homes worldwide. Supporting these efforts, CableLabs will be represented on the Alliance Board by Brian Scriber, Chief Information Security Officer and Distinguished Technologist, as the primary delegate and Jason Page, Principal Architect (Director), as the alternate.

"The digital world is growing and we are bridging the divide and connecting even the most remote parts of the world. This connectivity and engagement in the global economy drives all of us toward networked experiences, security and automation," said Brian Scriber, Chief Information Security Officer and Distinguished Technologist at CableLabs. "Consumer interaction with devices are where and how they experience networked benefits. The Connectivity Standards Alliance is where CableLabs and the global cable broadband industry engages to drive adaptive networking, life-affirming privacy-preserving automation and secure technology—all of which create improved experiences for humanity and how we deliver IoT benefits to cable broadband subscribers."

CableLabs' addition to the Board underscores the Alliance's continued evolution and increasing momentum in paving the way to a world of seamless connectivity—transforming the way we live, work, and play. As the broadband industry's leading R&D lab, CableLabs brings impressive expertise in network innovation, device security, and testing. CableLabs contributes to Alliance technologies and can help refine and bring awareness to Matter, Product Security, and Data Privacy. Together, we are building a stronger foundation for the connected future, one that expands ecosystems, fosters trust, and delivers lasting value to consumers everywhere. We look forward to their contributions as we work to advance a more interoperable future.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from Allegion, Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Bosch, CableLabs, Comcast, Espressif, Eve by ABB, Fortune Brands, Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Tuya, and Verizon.

About CableLabs

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the broadband industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful and secure network technologies for the entire industry.

