The Conning focus series report analyzes the history of the ACA and how it may develop based on recent economic and political conditions

HARTFORD, Conn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Affordable Care Act was enacted into law on March 23, 2010. The most visible provisions were the Medicaid expansion and individual mandate, but its influence reaches far beyond that, and the ACA continues to have profound impact on the health insurance industry. Over the ten-plus years since its signing, the Act has faced numerous changes, Congressional challenges, and lawsuits, but continues to be the dominant force in the health insurance market.

This study reviews the development of the ACA, and provides a foundation from which we can look ahead at how it may evolve. We analyze the ACA's track record in reducing the number of people without health insurance, and how the insurance companies have fared in the ACA environment.

"After surviving an initial ten years, the ACA still has many hurdles to overcome, the first of which is a Supreme Court decision," said Dan Erickson, a Vice President, Insurance Research at Conning. "Any major change or improvement to the ACA will need to be carefully crafted and will take time to move through Congress, despite the current Democrat majority in Congress and the White House."

The Conning focus series report, "ACA—Lessons Learned and the Path Ahead" analyzes the history of the ACA and how it may develop based on recent economic and political conditions. It reviews the court cases and challenges that are still pending and some of the possible outcomes to those challenges.

"Even with some of the challenges it created, the ACA has increased opportunities in the health insurance market," said Steve Webersen, Head of Insurance Research at Conning. The large established insurers have adapted well to the new environment through mergers and vertical integration while several start-up insurers have also emerged."

