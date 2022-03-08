The Conrad Prebys Foundation Awards TrueCare a $200,000 Matching Grant in Support of Increasing Access to Healthcare

SAN MARCOS, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conrad Prebys Foundation has named TrueCare ™ the recipient of a $200,000 matching grant in an effort to equalize healthcare for everyone through mobile services in San Diego and Riverside counties. The Foundation's grant provides $1 of funds for every $1 raised by TrueCare for their mobile units for a total of $200,00 over the next two years. The matching opportunity will have a timely impact at TrueCare's "Magical Masquerade" Grand Gala on March 26, when guests have the chance to personally ensure increased access to healthcare as they raise their paddle and have their donation doubled. The Conrad Prebys Foundation is also matching online (truecare.org/giving) donations to TrueCare that are designated for their mobile unit.

The Conrad Prebys Foundation named TrueCare™ the recipient of a $200,000 matching grant in an effort to equalize healthcare for everyone through mobile services in San Diego and Riverside counties. The Foundation's grant provides $1 of funds for every $1 raised by TrueCare for their mobile units for a total of $200,00 over the next two years. TrueCare strives to ensure that healthcare is available to all, addressing financial or logistical barriers. This includes providing free transportation to appointments at any of their 11 locations as well as state-of-the-art mobile medical/dental health units to bring care directly to patients who need it most. The Conrad Prebys Foundation is matching online donations to TrueCare as well as at its "Magical Masquerade" Grand Gala on March 26 that are designated for their mobile unit.

Honoring its namesake's legacy and passion for philanthropic giving, The Conrad Prebys Foundation awarded more than $90 million in grant funding in 2021, its inaugural year of grantmaking, to deserving organizations that will positively impact the San Diego community. The awarded applicants reflect a balance between focus areas of personal interest to Conrad Prebys – including visual and performing arts, higher education, medical research, healthcare, youth development and animal conservation – and urgent needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The importance of access to healthcare cannot be understated, especially as we work to overcome the difficult health challenges that have disproportionately affected our diverse communities over the past two years," said Michelle D. Gonzalez, President & CEO of TrueCare. "We are grateful for community partners like The Conrad Prebys Foundation who continue to make investments in the health and well-being of our communities. With their trust in our mission, we can ensure that we are there for every patient who needs us."

TrueCare's mobile units have the capacity to provide care for an additional 3,500 patients annually who are experiencing significant challenges to receiving medical treatment. TrueCare will also offer a variety of programs utilizing the new mobile medical/dental units, making it easier for people who are underserved to get the assistance and support they need.

Tickets for TrueCare's Magical Masquerade Grand Gala can be purchased at TrueCare.org/gala.

About TrueCare

For over 50 years, TrueCare has not wavered in its commitment to patients, their families, and its communities. As a non-profit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. TrueCare cares for the diverse communities of North San Diego and South Riverside Counties with services ranging from primary care, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic treatments and dentistry. In addition, TrueCare offers transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance and case management programs. For more information, visit www.truecare.org.

About The Conrad Prebys Foundation

The Conrad Prebys Foundation was established by real estate entrepreneur Conrad Prebys to perpetuate his commitment to philanthropic endeavors. The Conrad Prebys Foundation inspires transformational change by funding projects in alignment with Conrad Prebys' legacy interests and continuing his efforts that spark meaningful advancement in our communities. For more information, visit www.ConradPrebysFoundation.org.

