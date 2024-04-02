THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES ITS FREE, FAMILY-FRIENDLY RHYTHM ON THE RIVER CONCERT SERIES

PENINSULA, Ohio , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) is gearing up for summertime fun with its fourth annual free Rhythm on the River outdoor concert series in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The family-friendly series is held at Howe Meadow, 4040 Riverview Road in Peninsula, on June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.

"Since the series began, more than 22,000 people have come together in Cuyahoga Valley National Park to enjoy great music, food trucks and field games," said Donté Gibbs, vice president of community partnerships, Conservancy for CVNP. "With music being a universal connector, it plays a significant role in helping people unite across cultures, while also amplifying unique, shared experiences in the park. And we look forward to welcoming folks to the concerts this year from near and far."

For details and to reserve your spot to attend, visit www.forcvnp.org/rotr. Each concert is from 4pm – 6pm, with gates opening at 2pm, on the following dates:

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dan Blakemore, vice president of philanthropy, at [email protected].

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at www.forcvnp.org.

SOURCE Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park