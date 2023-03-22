THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES RHYTHM ON THE RIVER CONCERT SERIES

PENINSULA, Ohio, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) is excited to announce the third annual Rhythm on the River outdoor concert series in Cuyahoga Valley National Park at Howe Meadow, 4040 Riverview Road in Peninsula. The free family-friendly series runs June through September on the second Sunday of each month, featuring great music, food trucks and field games for kids of all ages.

"Music creates an amazing connection among people, and we welcome all to come enjoy it with friends and family in Cuyahoga Valley National Park," said Donté Gibbs, vice president of community partnerships, Conservancy for CVNP. "Last year more than 11,000 people enjoyed the Rhythm on the River concert series, helping us welcome diverse communities into the park. Our hopes are to connect or reconnect even more people to their national park this year. We hope to see you at one or all the concerts with your friends and family!"

For details and to reserve your spot to attend, visit www.forcvnp.org/rotr. Each concert is from 4pm – 6pm, with gates opening at 2pm, on the following dates:

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dan Blakemore, director of philanthropy, at [email protected].

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at www.forcvnp.org.

