The Conservation Fund Partners with RED BEAR Negotiation for its World-Class Workshop, Situational Negotiation Skills™ (SNS)

Leading Negotiation Firm Provides Nonprofit with Additional Negotiation Methodology to Advance Land and Water Conservation Projects

CROWN POINT, Ind., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RED BEAR Negotiation , the global leader in sales and procurement negotiation training, today announced The Conservation Fund, a leading nonprofit in U.S. land and water protection, selected RED BEAR to deliver its proven negotiation training to over 110 staff members, including the nonprofit's real estate team.

"We selected RED BEAR's negotiation training to further our team's skills that will support conservation projects around the country," said The Conservation Fund President and CEO Larry Selzer. "Each of our projects is unique and requires careful planning and negotiation to achieve the win-win deals RED BEAR Negotiation's methodology facilitates."

RED BEAR delivered its Sales Negotiation Training workshop, custom-tailored for the unique needs of The Conservation Fund. Attendees learned to negotiate effectively and with conviction throughout the entire negotiation or sales process. Situational Negotiation Skills ™ (SNS) equips sales professionals with powerful concepts, skills, and tools for negotiating more profitable client relationships, selling value rather than price, and improving teamwork within the sales organization.

"As an avid outdoorsman, it gives me great pride to combine my passion for land conservation with my life's work to transform individuals into world-class negotiators," said RED BEAR Negotiation Founder and CEO Chad Mulligan. "The RED BEAR team is pleased to equip The Conservation Fund's remarkable staff with the negotiation tools they need to further work preserving outdoor spaces for Americans in all 50 states."

RED BEAR's negotiation workshops are hands-on, customized learning experiences built on models, principles, and high-performer behaviors. These tailored learning workshops equip participants with standard negotiation processes, terminology, planners, and other tools. Eighty-five percent of the workshop is spent either preparing for, engaging in, or debriefing a negotiation case, exercise, or simulation.

RED BEAR Negotiation is proud to receive ongoing industry recognition. In 2023, Selling Power recognized RED BEAR as a 2023 Top Virtual Sales Training Company and 2023 Top Sales Training Company due to the strength and depth of its sales training offerings, demonstrable ROI, and robust client testimonials. Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award also recently recognized RED BEAR for its proprietary procurement negotiation training, Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS).

Industry-leading publications like Supply & Demand Chain Executive , Supply Chain Management Review , Global Trade Magazine , and Sales & Marketing Management have also recognized the organization's timely and compelling thought leadership.

About The Conservation Fund

The Conservation Fund protects the land that sustains us all. We are in the business of conservation, creating innovative solutions that drive nature-based action in all 50 states for climate protection, vibrant communities and sustainable economies. We apply effective strategies, efficient financing approaches and enduring government, community and private partnerships to protect millions of acres of America's natural land, cultural sites, recreation areas and working forests and farms. To learn more, visit www.conservationfund.org .

About RED BEAR Negotiation

RED BEAR transforms people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Trusted, forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to accelerate revenue/margin growth, reduce costs, drive greater internal alignment, improve cross-cultural expertise, and support achievement of other critical corporate goals. RED BEAR's training courses and expertise lie in sales negotiation, procurement negotiation, and cross-cultural negotiation. For more information, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com .

