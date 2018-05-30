The Consolation of Philosophy -- for Hollywood's Biggest Losers!

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a strident "Feminist Provocateur," rising through the ranks of influential movie moguls to challenge the status quo: FADE TO ZILCH, a screenplay is a powerful contemporary drama with a compelling theme behind it.

Fade to Zilch, COVER Medium

"No one is innocent … not in this town." Thus, begins a riveting drama that shines a bold and illuminating light into the darkest reaches of the human mind as Fade to Zilch takes readers behind the scenes of the fabulous theatrical world of Hollywood. Revel in this compelling work of social criticism as powerful movie moguls strive to embrace the sources of their creativity, while struggling with their own psychological demons. Brimming with sexual intrigue, eye-widening spectacle, and a host of recognizable characters, this unsettling mystery noir sets a new standard of relevance in postmodern literary fiction, made more accessible to a general audience through the "perspicuous windows" of cinema and the dramatic arts.

Follow the footsteps of Dr. Joseph Metropolis, LPC—an unlikely Private Investigator—as he investigates The Lost Love of the Latest Tycoon, examining the provocative role of the muse, the intemperate impulses of the femme fatale, and the atrocious allure of the casting couch, while witnessing the fall of an empire that has become degenerate—devoid of artistic inspiration.

Based on the novel, The Unbearable Sadness of Zilch by Konrad Ventana, the drama is a stunning commentary on modernism, existentialism, male egotism, and the emergence of a radical new brand of feminism—the feminist provocateur. Fade to Zilch by F. Lewis Hall, is a story for the ages that lays bare the human heart as it presages current events.

About the Author: F. Lewis Hall is an American writer, professor, inventor, and some might say visionary who began his professional career on Sunset Boulevard. His award-winning Post-Lux Trilogy (postmodern, post-enlightenment dramas), published under the pseudonym Konrad Ventana, illuminates three vital yet ephemeral aspects of meaningful artistic creativity.

Encouraged by friends in the movie business to adapt his Hollywood Novel: The Unbearable Sadness of Zilch into a motion picture screenplay, the heart-wrenching drama, Fade to Zilch was painstakingly crafted in 2015. Fortuitously, this dazzling high-minded screenplay was recently re-discovered—in light of recent Hollywood scandals and revealing current events.

Breaking News : Fade to Zilch will be showcased this week at the 2018 BOOKEXPO AMERICA New Title Showcase in New York, where the author will sign 100 complementary copies of the book/screenplay—now available in hardcover, softcover, and e-book formats at www.bn.com and www.amazon.com.

For additional information: please contact www.konradventana.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-consolation-of-philosophy--for-hollywoods-biggest-losers-300654824.html

SOURCE Konrad Ventana Associates

Related Links

http://www.konradventana.com

