The Consortium for the protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani presents Barolo en primeur in the United States

Consorzio di tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani

07 Sep, 2023

MILAN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the third annual Top Tales: "A piece of Europe on your table" project, of which the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening event is a part, there will be a presentation of Barolo wines en primeur in Chicago and New York on September 12 and 13, respectively.

Specifically, the addresses to mark will be Formento's, on Randolph Street, Chicago in the state of Illinois and Columbus Citizens Foundation, located at 8 East 69th St., New York.

The evenings will consist of two masterclasses conducted by Matteo Ascheri, president of the Consortium for the protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani to the Ordine dei Cavalieri del Tartufo e dei Vini di Alba of the respective U.S. delegations.

The activity has already been organized in Hong Kong in February 2022 and will include an introductory lecture to the participants with respect to the peculiarities and characteristics of en primeur wines, i.e., those Barolo wines still in aging.

The territories involved in the activity are in order of tasting: Verduno, La Morra and Grinzane, Roddi and Castiglione, Barolo, Novello and Monforte, and Serralunga. These are wines from the 2022 vintage and therefore still in the aging process, so as to offer the participants an opportunity to appreciate the differences and overall evolution of the vintage. In order to have a complete picture, the workshop will end with the tasting of a 2019 Barolo wine, which has therefore completed aging as per the regulations.

This activity, together with Barolo en primeur 2022 is a social responsibility initiative promoted by the CRC Foundation, in collaboration with the Consortium for the protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani: a charity competition to support socially useful projects, both in Italy and abroad. The aim of this activity and another project, which is the Barolo en primeur auction, in collaboration with the CRC Foundation Cuneo and Christie's, is to highlight the potential of en primeur tastings to raise awareness, appreciation and promotion of both Barolo and Barbaresco.

Cavalieri del tartufo L'Ordine dei Cavalieri del Tartufo e dei Vini di Alba was officially born on February 22, 1967, in a small trattoria in Grinzane Cavour. The founders of this food and wine confraternity were twenty-one: all selfless and independent, they set a statute in which, even today, we read that "the purpose of the Order is to defend and spread everywhere the genuine gastronomy, wines and other wonderful and unmistakable products of the land of Alba and the Langhe."

Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening is part of the European campaign "Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table," a project funded by the European Union and promoted by DOCG Barolo e Barbaresco , Fontina DOP Valle d'Aosta and Riso di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese DOP-

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

