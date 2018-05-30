LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing investment in infrastructure, coupled with the rising demand for smart city projects is expected to fuel the demand for construction equipment



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5404285



The construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52%, to reach a market size of USD 199.18 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 146.17 billion in 2018. Major factors driving the growth of this market include growing population, rapid urbanization, increasing construction activities, and incorporation of new technologies in the equipment.



Tier-5 emission regulation is expected to drive the construction equipment market

Tier-5 compliant engines are projected to have the largest market share of construction equipment by emission regulation in 2025.The countries in North America such as Canada, the US, and Mexico are speculated to have enforced these regulations by 2025.



Additionally, it is speculated that Japan will also follow these regulations once they are in effect. With the increasing focus on reducing emission from fossil fuels, regional emission regulation will have a significant impact on the construction equipment market.



SCR is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the construction equipment aftertreatment devices market

The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) aftertreatment device segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the stringent emission regulation standards that are speculated to be in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be the largest market and the Middle East to remain the fastest-growing market for construction equipment

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the construction equipment market and is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.



The sizable population in countries such as China and India have resulted in an increased number of government projects such as airports, sewer systems, and renewable energy projects.The Middle East region is estimated to dominate the construction equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing infrastructure spending in this region.Saudi Arabia plans to reduce its dependence on the crude oil sector for revenue in its Vision 2030.



This is projected to boost infrastructure spending in the country.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C level – 40%, Director level – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, RoW – 10%, and Middle East – 10%



The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:

• Caterpillar (US)

• Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden)

• CNH Industrial (the Netherlands)

• Komatsu (Japan)

• Liebherr (Switzerland)

• Hitachi Construction Equipment (Japan)

• Terex (US)

• JCB (UK)

• Zoomlion (China)

• Liebherr (Switzerland)



Research Coverage

The construction equipment market is segmented by equipment type (articulated dump trucks, asphalt finishers, backhoe loaders, crawler dozers, crawler excavators, crawler loaders, mini excavators, motor graders, motor scrapers, rigid dump trucks, road rollers, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks (RTLT)–masted, RTLT–telescopic, skid-steer loaders, wheeled excavators, wheeled loaders >80 hp, and wheeled loaders <80 hp), equipment catergory (earthmoving, material-handling, and heavy construction vehicles) emission regulation (stages II, III, IIIA, IIIB, IV, V, and VI and tiers 3, 4, and 5), aftertreatment devices (DOC, DPF, EGR, and SCR), power output (><100 hp, 101–200 hp, 201–400 hp, >400 hp), application (infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial), region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and ROW), and rental equipment (infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets; the report analyzes the markets for construction equipment across regions

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the global construction equipment market

• Market Diversification: Detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the global construction equipment market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the global construction equipment market

• Equipment type & category: The report provides the construction equipment market for 17 equipment types and 4 categories

• Emission Regulation: The report covers the present and future emission regulations across major countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and RoW along with the market size for the different emission regulation stages

• Aftertreatment devices: The report provides the construction equipment aftertreatment devices market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and RoW

• Rental Market: The report provides the construction equipment rental market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and RoW



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5404285



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-construction-equipment-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-52-to-reach-a-market-size-of-usd-199-18-billion-by-2025-from-an-estimated-market-size-of-usd-146-17-billion-in-2018--300656479.html