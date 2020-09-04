The Construction Industry in Australia, Forecast to 2024 - An AU$ 253 Billion Opportunity Assessment

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015-2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia has done well to control the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the publisher expects key construction sectors to record moderate growth, unlike other comparable markets which have witnessed negative growth. Though near-term challenges remain due to economic slowdown, the publisher expects recovery in key segments starting Q1 2021.



According to the report, the construction industry in Australia is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% to reach AUD 253.1 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be AUD 108.3 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 3.7% during review period.



Report Coverage



This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in Australia, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Australia.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Australia Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Australia

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Australia Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Australia

Australia Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Australia

Australia Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Australia

Australia Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Perth

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Canberra

Newcastle

Central Coast

Wollongong

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Australia .

. Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned

Brookfield Australia Investments Ltd

VicTrack

Probuild Group

Structural Systems Ltd

BGC Contracting Pty Ltd

Hansen Yuncken Pty Ltd

Bellero Constructions (QLD) Pty Ltd

CIMIC Group Ltd

Bovis Lend Lease Limited (Inactive)

John Holland Group Pty Ltd

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

RCR Tomlinson Ltd

McConnell Dowell Corporation Ltd

Macmahon Holdings Ltd

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd

Decmil Group Ltd

GR Engineering Services Ltd

CEC Group Ltd

Brierty Ltd

AHC Ltd

Built Environs Pty Ltd

ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd

Georgiou Group Pty Ltd

Grocon Pty Ltd

CPB Contractors Pty Ltd

