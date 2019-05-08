NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increasing popularity of toys as gifts, especially during festivals and occasions, will drive the construction toys market growth in the forthcoming years. The demand for toys including construction toys is increasing among people, as they offer various types of gifts such as toys to children during festivals and birthdays. Therefore, vendors in the market are offering products that are specific to festivals and occasions in various regions to cater to the growing demand. This will drive the up-selling and cross-selling of toys among retailers during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the construction toys market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increased focus of parents on overall childhood development

One of the growth drivers of the global construction toys market is the increased focus of parents on overall childhood development. Increased focus of parents on inculcating problem-solving and constructive skills in children has fueled the demand for construction and building toys.

The increased popularity of digital and e-games

One of the challenges in the growth of the global construction toys market is the increased popularity of digital and e-games. This will pose a serious threat to the growth of the global construction toys market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on consumer engagement, reinforcement of brand relevance, brand awareness, and guiding consumers to stores or shopping websites. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



