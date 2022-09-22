The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit to unite hundreds of industry leaders to help ensure better lives through better business

Senior leaders from hundreds of retailers, manufacturers, NGOs and other industry stakeholders gear up for The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit, taking place 26-28 October in Amsterdam

Event will focus on collaborative actions to drive progress and overcome today's biggest sustainability and health challenges – sharing solutions to create better lives through better business

Confirmed speakers include: Frans Muller , President and CEO, Ahold Delhaize; Christina Adane , Co-Chair Youth Board, BiteBack 2030; Wai-Chan Chan , Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum; Paul Lalli , Global Head of Human Rights, The Coca-Cola Company; Christel Delberghe, Director General, EuroCommerce; Bärbel Weiligmann, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN); Rebecca Marmot, Chief Sustainability Officer, Unilever, with more to be announced

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Sustainable Retail Summit will bring together hundreds of the world's industry leaders in-person in Amsterdam next month, to accelerate action on urgent challenges facing the consumer goods industry. Taking place 26-28 October and focused on 'From Conversation to Action: The Transition to Better Business', the event will help companies realise their sustainability ambitions and create better lives through better business.

Over two and a half days, delegates will learn first-hand how companies are taking positive actions to drive progress and overcome today's biggest sustainability and health challenges. The event will offer a unique opportunity to learn how the industry can reinvent business models and shape the future of the industry, the planet, and its people.

Through a series of inspirational keynotes, plenary sessions, expert panels, interactive breakouts and workshops, the event will illustrate practical ways to accelerate change.

Topics will include environmental and social sustainability; leadership and best practice; healthier lives; embedding sustainability across the value chain; technology and innovation; Race to Zero; ESG and reporting; behaviour change and the consumer landscape.

Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said:

"Faced with the urgency of the climate crisis, alongside the cost-of-living crisis, supply chain disruption and shifting consumer needs, there has never been a more pressing time for the consumer goods industry to come together to discuss solutions and create a more sustainable, resilient industry that can ensure better business that protects people and planet.



The intertwined relationship between business, society and the environment is clearer than ever. Businesses cannot thrive unless the people and places around them are prospering – and events like the Sustainable Retail Summit help ensure this ambition translates into tangible action by bringing together health and sustainability experts to share knowledge and best practices on key issues like the cost-of-living crisis. By providing such a platform, we can more effectively find the balance between long-term challenges and short-term constraints and help ensure business is taking meaningful action."

Confirmed speakers and panellists (with further to be announced) include:

Frans Muller , President and CEO, Ahold Delhaize

, President and CEO, Ahold Delhaize Nicholas Dhers , CSR Director Scope 3 and National Brands, Carrefour

, CSR Director Scope 3 and National Brands, Carrefour Paul Lalli , Global Head of Human Rights, The Coca-Cola Company

, Global Head of Human Rights, The Coca-Cola Company Wai-Chan Chan , Managing Director, CGF

, Managing Director, CGF Florence Jeantet , Chief Sustainability Officer, Danone

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Danone Christel Delberghe, Director General, EuroCommerce

Bärbel Weiligmann, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN)

Pablo Montoya Davila , Sustainability Director, Grupo Éxito

, Sustainability Director, Grupo Éxito Ignacio Vazquez , Head of Health, ShareAction

, Head of Health, ShareAction Rebecca Marmot, Chief Sustainability Officer, Unilever

Angelo Vermeulen , Space Systems Researcher, Biologist and Artist

A plenary session with 18-year-old Christina Adane, Co-Chair of the Bite Back 2030 Youth Board on 'Future Consumers – The Next Generation of Food Fighters' is set to be another highlight, exploring why advocacy and the voices of young consumers are of paramount importance to drive healthier lives for all ages.

The seventh annual edition of the Sustainable Retail Summit will be held directly after The Consumer Goods Forum's brand-new Supply Chain Conference, so delegates will have the option to attend both events and to learn more about supply chain challenges from those leading global supply chains.

To find out more about the Sustainable Retail Summit and register to secure your ticket, visit: theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/global-summit/register/

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is the only CEO-led organisation that represents both manufacturers and retailers globally. It brings together senior leaders from more than 400 retailers, manufacturers and other stakeholders across 70 countries.

CGF accelerates change through eight Coalitions of Action: forests, human rights, plastics, healthier lives, food waste, food safety, supply chains and product data.

Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 4.6 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs.

For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com

