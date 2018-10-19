The Consumer Post Releases Fitbit Black Friday Deals Predictions for 2018

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday deals on Fitbit trackers like the Charge 3, Charge 2, Ionic & Versa going to be this year? The deals team at The Consumer Post have released their list of Fitbit deals predictions for Black Friday 2018.

Predicted Fitbit Black Friday deals:

Up to 50% off the Fitbit Charge 2 – this best-selling activity tracker is in line for a big discount after the recent release of the Charge 3

– this best-selling activity tracker is in line for a big discount after the recent release of the Charge 3 Fitbit Alta HR for under $100 – normally retailing at $149 , the Alta HR was discounted by $30 during this year's Prime Day sale and could drop below $100 on Black Friday

– normally retailing at , the Alta HR was discounted by during this year's Prime Day sale and could drop below on Black Friday Up to 20% off the Fitbit Charge 3 & Fitbit Versa – these new devices were released in 2018 so discounts are likely to be more modest

The deals team at The Consumer Post monitor the best deals across the web and track prices throughout popular holiday shopping periods, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Online spending during the US holiday shopping season has been rising rapidly in recent years. Data from Adobe Analytics indicates that American shoppers spent $19.62 billion online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017, an increase of 15% over the previous year.

Fitbits are popular products on Black Friday with discounts normally ranging between 20% and 40% on their line-up of smart watches and activity trackers. According to research from The Consumer Post, discounts on older models such as the Charge 2, Ionic, Flex 2 and Alta HR are expected to be strong across the major online retailers.

This year Black Friday falls on 23 November, although deals normally start the week before and last for the entire week through to Cyber Monday. This year has seen the launch of new Fitbit devices including the highly anticipated Charge 3 activity tracker and Versa smart watch.

The deals team at The Consumer Post will be tracking and reviewing the best deals available for shoppers throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018.

