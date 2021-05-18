The Contactless Menu Is Here to Stay: Sirved.com Experiences Massive Growth While Helping Restaurants During the Pandemic - Free Virtual Menu Hosting and Other Services Available to Over 40 Million Online Users

WINDSOR, ON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirved.com (https://www.sirved.com/) announced a huge surge of online growth in the last year, while adding millions of users who use its search engine to view an expanding catalog of over 450,000 restaurant menus. Sirved is a popular, free restaurant discovery tool that helps diners find digital restaurant menus and information anywhere in North America. Sirved attributes the recent growth spike to new users looking to explore menus virtually during the pandemic but expects the trend to continue as restaurants increasingly adopt digital menus as a permanent solution. Sirved also has an app available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

"We're absolutely thrilled more people are discovering us, it's exciting to see just how useful everyone is finding the platform," said Derek Watts, Sirved CTO and Co-Founder. "The restaurant industry has been hit really hard, but even before COVID-19 we've been striving to offer great tools for restauranters and their customers. We offer free advertising to all restaurants on our platform and a digital suite of restaurant tools to help restaurants succeed. We're upfront and honest about our business model because our success is based on a simple formula: if your restaurant succeeds, we succeed. That's why our services are 100% free. We truly want to help."

Sirved.com: Connecting Restaurants and Customers

For restaurants, claiming a listing with Sirved is easy. Simply fill out a quick questionnaire on the Sirved website and the software guides owners through the process. Sirved offers free restaurant management, menu management, and marketing tools, along with restaurant solutions featuring contactless menus that help restaurant diners feel safe eating out again.

"We're constantly updating our toolkit and looking for new ways to help our restaurant clients and site visitors," said Kyle Brown, Co-Founder and Vice-President of Sirved. "We're also in the middle of redesigning the entire look and feel of our restaurant portal so that it's more user-friendly and easier to understand; along with other updates like letting restaurants easily access, edit and utilize all the amazing tools that we offer. More people of all ages are turning to digital information like contactless menus, and restaurants are embracing this upward trend to stay current and competitive. We're happy to provide a service that helps restaurants make this important transition."

For the latest restaurant features, menu additions, fun dining stories, and news related to restaurant management or advertising additions, check out the Sirved blog online. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Sirved

Founded in 2015, Sirved is a digital company that provides a wide range of restaurant solutions for customers and business owners. Sirved specializes in restaurant and menu discovery, having created the world's largest, continuously updated, searchable menu-database that hosts over 450,000 restaurants and counting, across North America. Providing detailed discovery information for millions of yearly users, Sirved employs machine learning and AI to offer tools that allow users to search for and discover new restaurants using parameters such as cravings, dietary needs, or keywords. Discover the portal for a whole new dining experience at: www.Sirved.com.

SOURCE Sirved

