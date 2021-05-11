The Container Store and Narvar Partner to Transform the Post-purchase Ecommerce Experience for Customers

SAN FRANCISCO and COPPELL, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the pioneer of post-purchase engagement, and The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) ("The Container Store" or "TCS") today announced they have partnered to enhance the ecommerce experience for customers across all touchpoints in the buying journey. The Container Store will enhance their brand experience to encompass order tracking and notifications this summer, and will introduce a convenient self-service online returns process later this year.

It's imperative that retailers prioritize the digital experience to be as consumer-centric as the store experience. Tweet this The Container Store logo

Today's consumers want transparency and convenience throughout their shopping experience: 83% say they expect regular communications about their package status, and 76% of new customers say that a great returns experience is a critical factor in deciding whether they will shop with a retailer again. Ecommerce continues to accelerate and is now worth over $790 billion, having increased its share of total US retail sales from 11% to 14% in 2020 . To stay competitive in this environment, it's imperative that omnichannel retailers prioritize the digital experience to be as consumer-centric as the store experience.

The Container Store, renowned for its exceptional in-store customer service, is working with Narvar to bring its ecommerce experience to the same level of excellence. Narvar's platform helps retailers simplify the post-purchase experience for consumers and instill confidence in their ecommerce interactions at every touchpoint with branded order tracking, proactive updates, and online returns management. By extending the brand experience through the critical period of anticipation between when a consumer clicks the "buy" button and when they receive their package, the retailer builds a stronger customer relationship, resulting in a higher level of trust, repeat visits, and brand loyalty.

"Part of our mission is to help reduce stress in an increasingly chaotic world," said Satish Malhotra, CEO of The Container Store. "By embracing Narvar's technology and expertise as a partner, we can now streamline our digital experience while working to provide our customers with more personalized and customized interactions."

"We've consistently seen that giving consumers the transparency, choice, and convenience they crave after they've made a purchase builds trust and loyalty," said Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of Narvar. "We're delighted that The Container Store is partnering with us to transform their post-purchase experience and simplify the everyday lives of their customers."

About Narvar

Narvar is an intelligent post-purchase customer engagement platform that helps commerce companies simplify the everyday lives of consumers. Serving over 800+ retailers globally including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Bose, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal, Narvar ensures every touchpoint along the consumer purchase journey engages consumers and enables emotional connections—from pre-purchase to in-store experiences and beyond. With customizable customer messaging and tailored interfaces driven by unparalleled data intelligence, Narvar empowers commerce brands to turn every touchpoint into an opportunity. For more information, visit narvar.com .

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation's leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, and custom closets – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered.

Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges.

SOURCE Narvar; The Container Store

Related Links

https://corp.narvar.com/

