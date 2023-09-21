The Content Marketing Market to grow by USD 584.02 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in the number of users on social media to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The content marketing market is estimated to grow by USD 584.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.37%. The content marketing market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer content marketing market are Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., ClearVoice, Inc., Content Adjacent, Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC, Flyp Technologies Inc., Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Interact Media, IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Adobe Inc. - The company offers content marketing services which include creation, publishing, and channel delivery.
  • Brafton Inc. - The company offers content marketing services such as strategy development, content creation, publishing, distribution, and promotion.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is driven by increased demand from sectors like motor vehicles, finance services, consumer electronics, and health and pharmaceuticals. In countries such as China, India, and Japan, the automotive sector has a strong position. In fact, these countries are among the world's leading manufacturers of vehicles. Moreover, the availability of low-cost labor and resources in developing countries like India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam has drawn several global auto producers to set up their production facilities and assembly units in this region. In this region, content marketing is helping dealers and manufacturers expand their reach into new customers while improving the brand's image. Additionally, the growing popularity of social media in the region offers significant growth potential for content marketing. More users in the region access social media via mobile devices, the highest share among all regions. These devices have increased the average time spent on social media exponentially. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Rise in the number of users on social media
  • Key Trend - Use of AI with social media management software
  • Major Challenges - Increased benefits of outdoor advertisement over content marketing

 Market Segmentation

  • By objective, the market is classified into lead generation, brand awareness, thought leadership, and others. The market share growth by the lead generation segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the major objectives for implementing a content marketing strategy is to generate leads. To attract its target audience and business prospects, a company's market will be based on content. For content marketing platforms to provide leads, including websites and other forms of information, they require in-depth market research and the creation of appropriate media. The practice of posting content on web pages is also referred to as Content Marketing for Lead Generation. This will help businesses attract qualified leads. Content marketing will enable businesses to attract customers through the sales funnel and ensure that content becomes a key part of business growth. Some effective content marketing strategies for generating leads are offering free webinars and publishing independent research. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Content Marketing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Objective

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

8 Market Segmentation by End-User

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

