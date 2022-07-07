'The Content Studio' Opens in South San Jose

Contentz and SVBC Deliver Media Production Hub

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentz, in partnership with the Silicon Valley Business Center (SVBC), is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of 'The Content Studio,' a simple, cost-effective multi-media space available for professionals to book and create content for social media and communications, in person or remotely.

Contentz is hosting a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1900 Camden Avenue, in San Jose, from 12 to 2:00 PM. Meet Contentz staff and local creators. Record a free video at the event. To register, visit https://contentz.com/silicon-valley-rsvp/ .

Content studios provide microphones, mixing boards and flexible set design to support creators in developing content. Remote producers help plan and edit video, audio and writing for guests.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with such a credible partner," said Greg Bunker, SVBC President. "The Contentz team has done a fantastic job in developing a simple, streamlined platform for our members to book studio time, access equipment and get consulting that helps create ROI."

Businesses need more content as the world spends more time online.

"Sending clients (or leads) a video, article or audio clip to educate, for example, keeps satisfaction and delight sky high," said Petersen. "Our mission is for media production to help companies improve ROI via support and communications."

Petersen is a former community newspaper writer from South San Jose and has supported both private and public organizations in creating article, video and podcast content.

Contentz started as a high school sports-focused newspaper and has grown into a content production company, primarily supporting clients in education, real estate and medical industries.

Contentz operates two in-person locations. The other location is in Roseville, CA.

"The understatement of the decade is that the pandemic changed things at work," said Petersen. "With more remote interactions, there is a huge need to establish personality, while delivering a message. Podcasts and videos exploded because they are a great way to humanize messages and answer business questions at the same time."

About Contentz

Contentz is a custom publishing partner that helps organizations like California Interscholastic Federation, USA Water Polo, GoFan and OM Surgical Solutions plan and produce content.

About SVBC

SVBC is a South San Jose Coworking Space, hosting more than 400 member businesses across professional services and technology industries.

