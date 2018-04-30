NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous delivery market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385680



The continuous delivery market size is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2018 to USD 3.85 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be fuelled by some of the business values, such as faster time-to-market, the better quality of products, competitive advantage, higher customer satisfaction, and the reduced cost of development, coupled with the adoption of continuous delivery practices. However, open source continuous delivery tools and projects would dominate commercial continuous delivery tools. This is expected to create barriers for the market growth.



The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.SMEs have realized that immediate responses, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are the most important features to expand their businesses, increase revenues, and ensure desired outcomes.



The huge traction of continuous delivery practices among SMEs would assist them in releasing and delivering their business applications faster. These practices would also help them grow their businesses in an efficiently and quickly.



The cloud deployment mode is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Cloud-based continuous delivery tools are driven by the potential cost control (deployment, licensing, and maintenance costs), enforcement of security compliance and audit features, and enhanced speed.



By using cloud-based continuous delivery tools, organizations can avoid spending on software, security, storage, and technical staff. These advantages of the cloud deployment mode would attract enterprises to adopt cloud-based continuous delivery tools.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

As per the geographic analysis, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the continuous delivery market, due to the region's nature of rapidly adopting new technologies, making higher investments in digital transformation, and its aim at increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).Organizations in the APAC region are adopting continuous delivery tools, because they consider these tools as a remedy to achieve greater agility by collaborating with IT development teams and operation teams.



The international competition among enterprises to reduce prices has driven new entrants into the APAC market and disrupted the business models of organizations. The large enterprises and SMEs in APAC are acknowledging the importance of continuous delivery tools and focusing on the deployment of dedicated continuous delivery tools to facilitate the faster delivery of applications and efficiently serve their customers' frequent requirements.



The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants have been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (40%), and Tier 3 (30%)

• By Designation: C-Level (40%), Director Level (25%), and Manager Level (35%)

• By Region: North America (35%), APAC (30%), Europe (25%), and RoW (10%)



The key continuous delivery market vendors profiled in the report are as follows:

1. Atlassian (Australia)

2. IBM (US)

3. XebiaLabs (US)

4. CA Technologies (US)

5. Electric Cloud (US)

6. Puppet (US)

7. Chef Software (US)

8. CloudBees (US)

9. Microsoft (US)

10. Flexagon (US)

11. Micro Focus (UK)

12. Accenture (Ireland)

13. Wipro (India)

14. Clarive (Spain)

15. VMware (US)

16. appLariat (US)

17. Red Hat (US)

18. Shippable (US)

19. CircleCI (US)

20. Spirent (US)

21. Heroku (US)

22. JetBrains (Czech Republic)

23. Bitrise (UK)

24. AppVeyor (Canada)

25. Kainos (US)



Research Coverage

The global continuous delivery market has been segmented by deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.The detailed analysis of the regions has been done to provide insights into the potential business opportunities across different regions.



In addition to this, product portfolio, recent developments, and the strategic analysis of vendors are some of the other MarketsandMarkets analysis included in the report.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the continuous delivery market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the continuous delivery market comprehensively to provide the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report helps stakeholders understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385680



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-continuous-delivery-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-1-65-billion-in-2018-to-usd-3-85-billion-by-2023--at-a-cagr-of-18-5-during-the-forecast-period-300638118.html