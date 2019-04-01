LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The incidence of AKIs in ICU patients is increasing, and severe cases of AKI are mostly treated through renal replacement therapy (RRT). CRRT is the most preferred therapy in ICU patients suffering from AKI due to their hemodynamic instability. Acute renal failures are common and can lead to serious complications in severely ill patients. The use of renal replacement therapy has a major impact in terms of treating acute renal failure. The timing of the initiation of the renal replacement therapy, the selection of the specific modality of the therapy, and the intensity of the therapy are the most important factors in determining the effectiveness of renal replacement therapy in treating acute renal failure. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the continuous renal replacement therapy devices market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2022.



Market Overview

Advantages of CRRT over IRRT

CRRT offers some key clinical advantages over intermittent blood purification techniques such as intermittent hemodialysis (IHD), sustained low-efficiency daily dialysis (SLEDD), and peritoneal dialysis (PD).



Limitations of and complications involved in CRRT

. Technical limitations such as the interaction between the technician or medical staff and the machine inhibit the quality of real-time data analytics carried out. These limitations apply both to the way in which patients are clinically managed and how the technology is used.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the continuous renal replacement therapy devices market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The continuous renal replacement therapy devices market is moderately concentrated with companies. the increasing competition in mature markets, will further trigger CRRT device manufacturers to focus on the emerging markets during the forecast period. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



