Market Overview

The contrast media injectors market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The major factors attributing to the growth of the contrast media injectors market are increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and even the technological advancements are helping the market growth along with the increasing number of regulatory approvals.

For instance, there have been several advancements in contrast media injector technology, to reduce contrast media waste and to automate data collection regarding the dose a patient receives. Such as the automated injector systems precisely collects the amount of contrast media used, and vendors have started offering personalized doses for the patients using the information pulled from EMR or PACS. One such advancement in reducing contrast media waste is syringeless injectors. According to a study published online in, the Journal of Medical Devices: Evidence and Research in November 2013, syringeless injectors provide cost savings of about USD 8 per patient. Most of the companies are developing innovative products to reduce contrast media waste and gain a competitive advantage. Bracco has developed smart syringeless injectors, which are able to use every drop of contrast loaded into the system for maximum economy. The smart injectors record the amount injected and imaging protocol used and send the information to the PACS. These constant technological advancements in the contrast media injector technology are expected to boost the contrast media injector market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Contrast media injectors (CMI) are devices employed for injecting contrast media into the body, to improve the visibility of tissues for medical imaging procedures. Currently, market players are engaged in developing contrast injectors with enhanced capabilities, such as improved patient safety, patient imaging data integration, and higher specificity.



Key Market Trends

CT Injector Systems is Expected to Grow with Good CAGR in the Injectors Segment



CT injectors are expected to grow positively as the usage of the CT systems has been increasing from the past few years, and these CT systems use a dual-head injector, with two syringes for initial and follow-up contrast doses, during imaging. There has been constant R&D activity by major academic centers and pharmaceutical companies to develop protocols, which helps CT users with the advanced capabilities of newer imaging systems. And the injectors such as Covidien's Optivantage dual-head contrast injector for CT, launched in 2012, uses a radio-frequency identification (RFID)-enabled system. The integration of IT and contrast media dose management are prospective growth factors for the forecast period.



Manufacturers of CT and automated contrast injectors are partnering to better integrate their systems. This includes contrast dose tracking. Mallinckrodt has launched an OptiSync data management system, which is designed to collect and analyze radiology data when a patient undergoes a contrast-media-enhanced CT imaging procedure. All these factors are expected to help the market to grow positively over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases owing to changing lifestyles. Furthermore, technological advancements in contrast media injectors devices and increasing expenditure by key players along with rising regulatory approvals are also boosting the growth of the contrast media injectors market in North America. In North America region, the United States holds the largest market share.



Competitive Landscape

The contrast media injectors market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the increasing technological advancements, high prevalence of diseases and increasing usage of minimally invasive surgeries, more companies are expected to enter into the market in the coming years. Some of the major players of the market are Bracco Group, GE Healthcare, Bayer HealthCare, Medtron AG, and ulrich GmbH & Co. KG are among others.



