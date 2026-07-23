The Convened Launches to Put Senior Operators Inside Mid-Market Retail and Consumer Companies

A new venture from Eunity Partners deploys leaders, who have held the P&L, to solve one defined problem at a time and stay until the outcome holds.

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Convened, a curated collective of senior Operators by Eunity Partners, launched this week to serve retail and consumer companies that need execution, not advice.

The Convened deploys Operators, who have held operating accountability at scale, across sales, merchandising, supply chain, brand, finance, and transformation, inside mid-market companies to solve a single P&L defining problem. The Operator who scopes the work does the work, embedded alongside the client team, and stays until the result holds. Not until a deck is delivered.

Senior Operators solve one P&L defining problem, in the room, until the outcome holds. Post this

The model answers a gap the company's founders saw repeatedly from inside an executive search firm. Companies would ask for a hire when what they carried underneath was a specific, urgent problem no one on their bench had solved before.

"For years at Eunity Partners, the ask was a hire, a CFO, a chief supply chain officer, a VP of planning," said Katerina Crews, Co-Founder. "Underneath it almost always sat a P&L draining problem no one on their bench could tackle and a permanent hire was the only instrument our clients felt they could trust, even when it was not what they needed. The Convened is the other instrument we launched to meet that moment when the problem is too specific for a hire and too important to hand over to a consultant. It is what I'd always wished I had access to myself."

The Convened is organized across four practices: Commercial, Operational Excellence, Capability Infrastructure, and Finance and Risk. It serves PE sponsors and their portfolio companies, mid-market founders navigating growth thresholds, and leadership teams running transformations, where the margin for error is zero.

"Consulting delivers strategy without execution. Staffing delivers execution without context. The fractional-everything approach reproduces the same lack of accountability for the outcome," said Maxwell King, Managing Partner. "We built The Convened because our clients kept demanding operators, who had done it before, to do it again in the room with them and own it through to resolution."

The Convened is based in New York and London and serves clients globally.

About The Convened

The Convened is a curated collective of senior Operators, all of whom have held operating accountability at scale, and solve P&L defining questions in mid-market retail and consumer companies. We do not consult. The Operator who ran the function does the work, embedded inside the business, until the outcome holds. Four practices: Commercial, Operational Excellence, Capability Infrastructure, and Finance and Risk. theconvened.com

Media contact

Vincent Panzanella, Founding Operator, Marketing & Communications

[email protected] | +1 646 331 1378

SOURCE The Convened