The Cook & Boardman Group Acquires Exclusive Trim

Company continues nationwide expansion to deliver innovative, secure opening solutions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's leading provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced its subsidiary's acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Exclusive Trim, Inc. ("Exclusive Trim"). Exclusive Trim is headquartered in Coral Springs, FL. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Exclusive Trim, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Exclusive Trim is a turnkey provider of interior finishing solutions, specializing in doors, frames, and trim, and proudly serving customers across Florida and the Southeast.

"We are thrilled to welcome Exclusive Trim to the Cook & Boardman family. Exclusive Trim has built a strong reputation across Florida and the surrounding markets through its commitment to excellent customer service and a solutions-oriented mindset. We look forward to working alongside Luis and the entire Exclusive Trim team to drive continued growth and reach new milestones together," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"Our approach has always been centered on delivering dependable partnership and forward-thinking solutions to our clients, supported by a high standard of service. Joining Cook & Boardman marks an exciting step as we extend that same level of expertise to a broader customer base. This partnership positions us to build on what we have created, while unlocking new avenues for growth moving forward," said Luis Graef, former owner and future General Manager of Exclusive Trim.

The business will continue to operate under the Exclusive Trim name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Exclusive Trim represents C&B's eighteenth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

PCE Investment Bankers served as sell-side advisor to Exclusive Trim.

Andrew W. Plyler, Esq. and Andrew Mann Plyler P.A. served as legal advisors to Exclusive Trim.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, the Cook & Boardman Group is a family of companies that together represent the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions. Through leveraging the entire Cook & Boardman network, the Company is able to seamlessly provide customers with a broad product and service offering spanning commercial doors, frames & hardware (Division 8), electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. C&B also provides full systems integration services including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products (Division 27 & 28).

The nationwide footprint includes over 80 locations in addition to an online customer shopping portal available on the main website and via eProcurement integrations. Our teams have extensive experience serving the non-residential and commercial properties including healthcare, hospitality, K-12 school, higher education institutions, federal/government properties, industrial/warehouse facilities, multi-family/mixed use properties. Learn more at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group