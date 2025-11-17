The Cook & Boardman Group Acquires Norwood Hardware and Supply

Company continues nationwide expansion to deliver innovative, secure opening solutions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's leading provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced its subsidiary's acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Norwood Hardware and Supply ("Norwood Hardware"). Norwood Hardware is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1905, Norwood Hardware provides a wide variety of commercial doors, frames, and pre-installation of hardware, as well as electronic access control solutions. Norwood Hardware proudly serves customers across the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana tri-state area as well as the surrounding region.

"We are excited to welcome Norwood Hardware to the Cook & Boardman family. Norwood Hardware is one of the most respected CDH companies in Ohio and has earned the trust of their customers through excellent service and strong relationships. Their expertise and talented team will expand our geographic reach and drive continued growth. We're looking forward to working with Kathy, Matt, Craig, and the entire Norwood Hardware team to reach new heights together," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"With a century-long reputation for quality, reliability, and integrity, Norwood Hardware has built lasting trust with its customers. Norwood Hardware is known for our expertise in commercial doors, frames, hardware, pre-installation, and access control across a wide range of industries. We are honored to become part of the Cook & Boardman family, which will allow us to continue our legacy while creating new opportunities for growth," said Kathy Chabot, former owner and future General Manager of Norwood Hardware.

The business will continue to operate under the Norwood Hardware name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Norwood Hardware represents C&B's fifteenth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, the Cook & Boardman Group is a family of companies that together represent the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions. Through leveraging the entire Cook & Boardman network, the Company is able to seamlessly provide customers with a broad product and service offering spanning commercial doors, frames & hardware (Division 8), electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. C&B also provides full systems integration services including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products (Division 27 & 28).

The nationwide footprint includes over 80 locations in addition to an online customer shopping portal available on the main website and via eProcurement integrations. Our teams have extensive experience serving the non-residential and commercial properties including healthcare, hospitality, K-12 school, higher education institutions, federal/government properties, industrial/warehouse facilities, multi-family/mixed use properties. Learn more at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group