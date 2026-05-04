The Cook & Boardman Group Rebrands as CBX Solutions, Reflecting a Unified Approach to Serving Customers

New identity brings together nationwide capabilities under one brand to deliver more coordinated, end-to-end solutions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group ("Cook & Boardman") today announced its rebrand to CBX Solutions, LLC ("CBX Solutions"), bringing its network of companies together under a single, unified identity.

The change reflects how the business operates today, combining capabilities across commercial openings, specialty products, physical security, and systems integration to deliver more coordinated solutions for customers.

The new CBXSolutions.com website offers streamlined access to nationwide services, eCommerce, and custom purchasing portals.

In conjunction with the rebrand, the company has launched a new website at www.cbxsolutions.com, providing customers with streamlined access to CBX Solutions, including eCommerce functionality and customized purchasing portals.

"CBX Solutions builds on the strength of what we've created over time," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer. "Our network has always been our advantage: deep expertise, strong local teams, and long-standing customer relationships. This change brings that together under one name, making it easier for customers to access the full scope of what we offer."

The new name maintains a connection to the company's history while allowing for a broader expression of its capabilities. The "CB" reflects Cook & Boardman's legacy, while the "X" represents the many ways the company brings together disciplines, solves complex project needs, and supports customers across the full lifecycle of their facilities.

As CBX Solutions, the company will continue to serve customers through its nationwide footprint of over 100 locations, with local teams supported by a more unified structure and clearer market presence.

"This gives us a more direct way to show customers the full picture," said Carolyn Loudenslager, Chief Commercial Officer. "We've always delivered across multiple areas, and this evolution makes it easier to understand how those capabilities come together to solve problems and support projects from start to finish."

The transition to CBX Solutions will begin at the corporate level in May 2026, with branch locations adopting the new brand over time. Customers will continue working with the same teams, now supported by a more connected organization.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman, now CBX Solutions, in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder.

About CBX Solutions

CBX Solutions, LLC delivers integrated access, security, and network solutions that support commercial facilities from construction through ongoing operations. Building on a legacy that began in 1955, the company brings together capabilities across openings (Division 8), specialty products (Division 10), and systems integration including physical security, access control, networking, audio/visual, and related services (Divisions 27 & 28).

With a nationwide footprint of over 100 locations, CBX Solutions serves a range of commercial markets including healthcare, education, data centers, government, hospitality, and industrial facilities. The company combines local expertise with national scale to deliver coordinated solutions through a single partner.

Learn more at www.cbxsolutions.com.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

SOURCE CBX Solutions