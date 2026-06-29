The Coolest Meet-Cute Yet: 7-Eleven, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years of Slurpee® by Setting Out to Spark More Anniversaries with the First-Ever Slurpee Date

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/7-eleven/9365951-en-7-eleven-celebrates-60th-anniversary-slurpee-day

Since landing in 7-Eleven stores in 1966, the Slurpee drink has become a pop culture staple and a beloved part of fans' summer rituals, inspiring spontaneous 7-Eleven runs that turn ordinary days into lasting memories. This summer, 7-Eleven is inviting customers to bring that same playful spirit to date night with the first "Slurpee Date" – a fun, low-pressure way to ditch over-planned dates for something a little more slurpious. Because a great date doesn't need a fancy reservation; sometimes, all it takes is two people, two straws and one Slurpee drink.

On Slurpee Day only, select 7-Eleven and Speedway stores will host a special Slurpee Date experience for couples, besties and first-date hopefuls ready to trade formal plans for a chance to break the ice over a Slurpee drink. At participating locations, date-goers can cozy up on a charming Slurpee Date photo-op bench outside the store, pose for an on-site photographer and take home a commemorative keepsake from the moment. To make the date even more shareable, attendees at these select locations will also receive limited-edition bedazzled Slurpee "S" double straws – inspired by the brand's diamond anniversary – for a playful way to share the iconic frozen drink with someone special.**

To help bring the Slurpee Date to life, 7-Eleven is collaborating with JaNa Craig, whose lovable personality and refreshingly real approach to dating captivated audiences during her time in the villa. Together, they're inspiring spontaneous summer hangs, fun meet-cutes and the kind of first date couples remember for years to come.

"I immediately loved this idea because it turns something that so many people already know and love – grabbing a Slurpee – into a cute, playful summer date," said JaNa Craig. "There's something nostalgic about hanging out with friends over a Slurpee drink, so bringing that same easygoing energy to a first date felt like the perfect fit. It's familiar and way less intimidating than some super serious first date."

This year's Slurpee Day celebration introduces a brand-new flavor made for the occasion. After six decades and more than 300 flavors***, 7-Eleven is adding the limited time Mountain Dew® Confetti Chill Slurpee drink to the lineup. Inspired by birthday cake with a citrusy twist, the beverage blends bright citrus flavor with notes of sweet vanilla icing, giving fans a zesty lemon cake treat in frozen drink form.**** Fans can enjoy the limited-time flavor in the commemorative 60th Anniversary Slurpee Day cups and top off the frozen beverage with pink, green and blue sugar crystals for an extra pop of color, sweetness and festive fun.*****

"Very few brands become part of people's childhoods, everyday routines and memories across generations like Slurpee has over the last 60 years. From first Slurpee drinks to family traditions, Slurpee has been there for countless moments of joy and connection," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods and Beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc. "As we celebrate this milestone Slurpee Day and create new ways for fans to connect, we want to recognize the customers who have turned a simple icy drink into a beloved cultural icon."

With new ways to enjoy, share and celebrate, 7-Eleven is extending the party beyond the cup this Slurpee Day – making 7/11 the coolest date on everyone's calendar.

* & ***** Valid only on 7/11/26. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Available on 7/11/26 only at select participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores, while supplies last. Double straws are available on a first-come, first-served basis and will supplies last. No purchase necessary to participate. Limit one per group. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

Select store locations include:

Los Angeles, CA (7E): 8541 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Columbus (SPW): 1805 Jackson Pike, Columbus, OH 43223

Dallas Fort Worth, TX (7E): 9750 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 752386

New York/New Jersey (7E): 1215 NW Central Ave, Seaside Park, NJ 08752

*** Source: 7-Eleven, Inc. internal Slurpee drink sales data, 2025.

**** Available from 6/25/26 – 8/29/26. Only available at participating 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway® stores. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.