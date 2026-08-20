The Coordinating Center Announces Public Policy Partnership with Shwartz, Metz, Wise & Kauffman, P.A.

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coordinating Center, a statewide leader in person-centered care coordination is pleased to announce a new public policy partnership with Shwartz, Metz, Wise & Kauffman, P.A., strengthening the organization's efforts to advance policies that support people living with disabilities and/ or complex medical needs, and their families throughout Maryland.

The Coordinating Center Schwartz, Metz, Wise, and Kauffman, PA

This partnership reflects The Coordinating Center's commitment to elevating its advocacy efforts and proactively shaping public policy that strengthens community-based services, promotes health equity, and addresses gaps in support systems for Marylanders.

"Our mission extends beyond the case management and care coordination services we provide," said Teresa Titus-Howard, PhD, MHA, MSW, CCM, ACNP, President and CEO of The Coordinating Center. "We have a responsibility to advocate for policies that help people live healthier, more independent lives in their communities. We are excited to partner with Shwartz, Metz, Wise & Kauffman, P.A. to help advance meaningful policy solutions and strengthen the voice of the individuals and families we serve."

Through this partnership, The Coordinating Center will work to advance legislative and regulatory priorities that support access to home and community-based care, strengthen Maryland's healthcare and human services workforce, improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities and complex medical needs, and ensure that the experiences of those receiving services are reflected in public policy discussions.

"We are excited to work with The Coordinating Center and support its important work helping individuals and families access health and human services. The organization's commitment to improving outcomes is inspiring, and we look forward to bringing our experience and perspective to this partnership," said Danna L. Kauffman, Managing Partner, Schwartz, Metz, Wise & Kauffman, P.A.

ABOUT THE COORDINATING CENTER

Your Health, Your Journey. Our Priority. ®

Founded in 1983, The Coordinating Center has been a leader in care management, delivering person-centered support to individuals with disabilities and complex medical needs. Its mission is to partner with people of all ages and abilities and those who support them to achieve their goals for independence, health, and meaningful community living.

For more information visit coordinatingcenter.org.

Contact:

Renée Dain

SVP, Communications and External Affairs

410.987.1048

SOURCE The Coordinating Center