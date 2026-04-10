MILLERSVILLE, Md., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coordinating Center, a statewide leader in person-centered care coordination is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The Coordinating Center Named a USA Today Top Workplace, Reflecting its Commitment to People and Purpose The Coordinating Center Named a USA Today Top Workplace, Reflecting its Commitment to People and Purpose

"Being named a USA TODAY Top Workplace is a meaningful recognition of the culture we've built together. As one of only 924 organizations nationwide with fewer than 500 employees to receive this honor, The Coordinating Center's commitment to people and purpose is at the heart of everything we do. Our central philosophy is based in supporting our coworkers, so they can make a lasting impact in the lives of those we serve," said Teresa Titus-Howard, PhD, MHA, MSW, CCM, ACNP, President and CEO, The Coordinating Center.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

To learn more about The Coordinating Center's culture, mission, and values, explore our newly released 2025 Annual Report.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

ABOUT THE COORDINATING CENTER

Your Health, Your Journey. Our Priority. ®

Founded in 1983, The Coordinating Center has been a leader in care management, delivering person-centered support to individuals with disabilities and complex medical needs. Its mission is to partner with people of all ages and abilities and those who support them to achieve their goals for independence, health, and meaningful community living.

For more information visit coordinatingcenter.org.

Contact:

Renée Dain

SVP, Communications and External Affairs

410.987.1048

SOURCE The Coordinating Center