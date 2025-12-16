The Coordinating Center's New Website Sets Standard for Accessible, Person-Centered Care

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coordinating Center, a recognized leader in nonprofit healthcare and person-centered care, and Top Workplace award winner (2025 Baltimore Sun and 2025 Nonprofit Industry Award for the National Top Workplace Program), is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.CoordinatingCenter.org

The new website offers a modern, user-friendly design and enhanced accessibility features, reflecting The Coordinating Center's ongoing commitment to inclusion and innovation. Designed to make information easier to find and programs more accessible, the site provides a seamless experience for clients, caregivers, community partners, and individuals interested in joining our team. 

"Accessibility and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do," said Teresa Titus-Howard, PhD, MHA, MSW, CCM, President and CEO. "Our new website ensures that everyone, regardless of ability, can connect with our team, learn about our programs, and access valuable resources with ease."

The Coordinating Center collaborated with The Cyphers Agency, a full-service creative agency specializing in brand development, to create a website that improves navigation, strengthens accessibility, and reflects our brand more clearly. 

"Working with The Coordinating Center on their website redesign was inspiring. Every decision, from the refreshed look to the enhanced accessibility features, was made with the goal of putting people first. We're proud to help amplify their impact in the community," said Caitlin Meleney, Junior Account Executive, The Cyphers Agency.

Key improvements include: 

  • Enhanced accessibility features designed to meet ADA and WCAG standards 
  • Simplified navigation for quicker access to programs and services 
  • Mobile-friendly design for improved use across devices 
  • A new interactive quiz to help individuals and families find the programs and services that best fit their needs. While The Coordinating Center does not determine eligibility, the quiz can help you identify which programs you might qualify for. 

Visit www.CoordinatingCenter.org today to explore our new website and discover how we are making person-centered care more accessible than ever.

ABOUT THE COORDINATING CENTER  
Your Health, Your Journey. Our Priority. TM  

Founded in 1983, The Coordinating Center has been a leader in care management, delivering person-centered support to individuals with disabilities and complex medical needs. Its mission is to partner with people of all ages and abilities and those who support them to achieve their goals for independence, health, and meaningful community living.  

For more information visit coordinatingcenter.org.   

