The Cordish Companies And Live! Casino & Hotel Announce Opening Date Of Tuesday, May 22 For New Luxury Live! Hotel Tower

Located at Live! Casino, the 350,000- square- foot hotel features lavish guest rooms designed with a mix of modern style and chic, urban flare, along with public spaces showcasing floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings accented with striking chandeliers, and wood and polished marble throughout. New dining and nightlife options include DAVID'S, featuring 24-hour service and an eclectic menu of culinary creations inspired by The Cordish Companies' Chairman David Cordish's world travels; THE LOBBY BAR AT DAVID'S, with more than 50 seats and live entertainment, will serve as the centerpiece of the lobby area; and LUCKIES, offering expertly crafted espresso, Starbucks coffee drinks, fresh-baked pastries, and a wide variety of Italian specialty gelato. A new, expanded SHOP LIVE! retail store offers exclusive Live! logo merchandise, sundries, snacks and Maryland Lottery tickets.

The LIVE! SPA will provide hotel guests, casino visitors and day guests a luxurious and welcoming escape to relax and recharge. Managed in partnership with the award-winning boutique spa management company Trilogy Spa Holdings, the facility will offer a variety of massage therapies, body polishes, and body wraps, along with advanced skincare and anti-aging treatments from Villa Floriani. In addition to five spa-level guest suites with private in-room treatment areas, couples or friends can indulge in the duo treatment suite, equipped with massage tables and a tub for two. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate a fully-equipped gym offering full-body strength and cardio training, complete with picturesque window views of the dramatic surrounding landscape. The beauty salon will offer manicures, pedicures, hair services for individuals, and a featured outdoor patio area, ideal for groups of girlfriends, bridal and private parties.

"We are eager to welcome our first guests to Live! Hotel and show them something truly remarkable with this combination of dynamic gaming, first-class accommodations, entertainment, dining, and retail, along with our trademark customer service," said David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. "This all-inclusive experience has been a vision since we first opened Live! Casino, and it is thrilling to see it come to fruition in a way that exceeds even our greatest expectations."

The final phase of opening will occur in June 2018, with the debut of the GRAND EVENT CENTER, featuring more than 20,000- square- feet of customizable event space, including a large ballroom with six breakout rooms and seating for up to 800; along with expansive pre-function space for business meetings, professional conferences, weddings, or corporate retreats. In addition, the Event Center will be home to a 1,500-seat concert venue with a built-in performance stage, featuring a regular lineup of headline entertainment to be announced.

A Phase 2 expansion project, to be completed in Spring 2019, will double the size of the meeting and banquet space to 40,000- square- feet, and enlarge the Event Center seating capacity to 4,000 seats for concerts, special events, conventions, and meeting space for both private and County events, such as High School graduations.

Live! Hotel and Live! Lofts

Located within the Arundel Mills Commercial District next to Arundel Mills Mall – Maryland's top tourist destination attracting more than 14 million visitors per year – Live! Casino & Hotel will offer guests premier gaming entertainment at one of the country's top commercial casinos along with luxury accommodations and world-class customer service.

Live! also operates LIVE! LOFTS, a boutique hotel minutes from the casino. Together, the properties will offer guests 560 rooms for overnight accommodations and nearly 25,000- square- feet of space for events and private meetings. An additional 20,000- square- feet of event space will be available following the Phase 2 expansion at Live! Hotel.

The Cordish Companies has a long history in development of iconic hospitality destinations, such as Charleston Place Hotel in South Carolina, and the Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hotels in Tampa and Hollywood, Florida. Live! Hotel and Live! Lofts round out The Cordish Companies' portfolio to include both luxury and boutique hotel accommodations. Expansion of both brands is planned across the United States and internationally.

"The Live! brand is recognized globally, but our home state of Maryland holds a special place in our hearts, making it especially meaningful to be opening our first Live! Hotel here," said Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies and head of the Real Estate Division. "The combination we are now offering with the luxury Live! Hotel, Live! Lofts boutique hotel, and one of the nation's top casinos is unmatched."

Live! Hotel is now hiring for positions in all areas, including hotel management, environmental services, food and beverage, and spa services. For more information on available positions, please visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs or meet in-person with a recruitment team member at the Live! Casino & Hotel Recruitment Center, located inside Arundel Mills Mall, next to Burlington Coat Factory.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7, Live! Casino features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 of the latest slot machines; and two High Limit rooms. Coming Soon - the new Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio, the region's first outdoor gaming area. The property offers world-class dining and entertainment, including the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Phillips® Seafood Express; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; 8 at Luk Fu, featuring sushi and sashimi; Morty's, a traditional New York-style deli; and En Vivo, with classic varieties of soft tacos and burritos. A sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage and the unique, interactive R Bar, completes the Live! experience. Opening Spring 2018, the new Live! Hotel will feature 310 luxury guest rooms, the Live! Spa; David's, a 24-hour café; Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; The Lobby Bar at David's; and a new 1,500-seat Performance Hall, featuring headline entertainment and more than 20,000- square- feet of meeting and event space. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. The newly-renovated Live! Lofts boutique hotel, located just minutes from the Casino, features 250 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 3,400-square-feet of meeting and banquet space. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel and Live! Lofts are owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

