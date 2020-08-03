The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Rank Among Top Five Corporate Philanthropists in Greater Baltimore Region in Recognition of More Than $4.64 Million in Charitable Giving

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel have once again ranked among the Top Corporate Philanthropists in the Greater Baltimore Region, as released by the Baltimore Business Journal. The companies stand jointly at #4 in recognition of more than $4.64 million in total contributions to local charitable and business organizations in the Baltimore region in 2019.

Since opening in 2012, Live! Casino & Hotel and parent company The Cordish Companies have consistently ranked among the most active corporate philanthropists in the Baltimore area.

The award comes on the heels of the opening of The Hall @ Live!, a new 75,000-square-foot, three-story multi-use concert and event venue that will provide Anne Arundel County-based non-profit, governmental and civic groups with a complimentary venue for school graduations and other meetings to further expand use of the destination by community groups.

"Our Live! in the Community program has become a part of the long-embraced culture of giving and community service that has been established by The Cordish Companies," said Zed Smith, Chief Operating Officer, The Cordish Companies. "We continue to provide financial contributions to many regional organizations, and we encourage our family of team members to maintain an active presence by supporting causes that matter to them in their communities."

"Corporate giving and community service are key components of our company culture that we prioritize continuously. In fact, our team members were recently Live! in the Community to create a 'Christmas in July' celebration for several local community organizations by delivering over $10,000 in assorted sporting goods," said Anthony Faranca, General Manager, Live! Casino & Hotel. "We're honored to be recognized for our financial support and volunteerism because we consider the community to be extended members of the Live! family."

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel contribute regularly to a diverse group of local charitable organizations in the Baltimore/DC area, including Johns Hopkins University; Susan G. Komen Maryland; the USO of Baltimore-Washington DC; the Casey Cares Foundation; the Capital Pride Alliance; the Anne Arundel Community College Foundation; the Anne Arundel Food Bank; the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; the Blue Angels Foundation; the Anne Arundel County SPCA; and the American Red Cross, to name a few. The companies also sponsor numerous international non-profit and business organizations, which benefit regional Asian and Hispanic communities.

The Cordish Family also contributes philanthropically via The Cordish Family Foundation, Inc., a private family foundation with a particular focus on established programs that serve at-risk youth and education.

For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com

About Live! Casino & Hotel

The AAA Four Diamond rated Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7/365, the property features close to 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 slot machines; two High Limit rooms; and the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio. Guests can enjoy award-winning accommodations, including 310 luxury guest rooms; the Live! Spa; world-class dining, featuring the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; David's, featuring global cuisine; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Luk Fu and 8 at Luk Fu, serving authentic sushi and Asian cuisine; Morty's Deli; Latin cuisine at En Vivo; the Orchid Kitchen; and Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; and a sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage; the R Bar; and The Lobby Bar at David's. The Hall @ Live!, a 4,800-seat, three-story multi-use concert and event venue, featuring 40,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space and up to 1,600 banquet seating, with a performance lineup of headline entertainment, completes the Live! experience. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel is owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

SOURCE Live! Casino & Hotel

