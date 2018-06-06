The Cordish Companies And Live! Casino & Hotel Welcome Guests To The Flagship Live! Hotel - The Region's Newest Luxury Property At Maryland's Top Tourist Destination

Live! Casino & Hotel will host a GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION on WEDNESDAY, JULY 11, 2018. The celebration of the 310-room luxury Live! Hotel will feature a lavish red carpet, celebrity guests, spectacular entertainment, and more.

"Live! Hotel is now officially open and ready to wow guests with an all-inclusive experience, from a world-class spa and globally inspired cuisine, to winning big while enjoying luxury accommodations," said David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. "Our combination of gaming, entertainment, dining, retail and excellent customer service is unmatched anywhere in the region. We have arrived at the finish line, but the celebration is just beginning."

Connected to Live! Casino, the 17-story, 350,000-square-foot hotel, features luxurious accommodations for the business and gaming traveler, equipped with the latest in technology, lighting and amenities. The property includes:

132 Deluxe King rooms, featuring a spacious bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower and water closet, a plush robe and a 55" HDTV. A comfortable chaise is included. Some rooms connect to a double queen room.

rooms, featuring a spacious bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower and water closet, a plush robe and a 55" HDTV. A comfortable chaise is included. Some rooms connect to a double queen room. 126 Deluxe Double Queen rooms include the same bathroom features as the deluxe king, along with a 55" HDTV and a desk area.

rooms include the same bathroom features as the deluxe king, along with a 55" HDTV and a desk area. 33 Signature Suites provide a 55" HDTV, a seating area, a spacious bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower (some with a deep soaking tub), a separate water closet and vanity table and chair.

provide a 55" HDTV, a seating area, a spacious bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower (some with a deep soaking tub), a separate water closet and vanity table and chair. Two Luxury Suites offer a separate living room, a 65" Ultra HDTV, a wet bar, powder room and some with a dining area. The spacious master bath has dual sinks, an oversized walk-in shower, a separate water closet and a vanity table and chair. The connecting room provides luxury linens and another 65" HDTV. Some connect to the presidential suite or deluxe king room.

offer a separate living room, a 65" Ultra HDTV, a wet bar, powder room and some with a dining area. The spacious master bath has dual sinks, an oversized walk-in shower, a separate water closet and a vanity table and chair. The connecting room provides luxury linens and another 65" HDTV. Some connect to the presidential suite or deluxe king room. 10 Presidential Suites offer a spacious living room and a 75" Ultra HDTV, bar area, mini-fridge, a powder room and a master bathroom with the same features as the luxury suite. Some rooms include a dining table as well.

offer a spacious living room and a 75" Ultra HDTV, bar area, mini-fridge, a powder room and a master bathroom with the same features as the luxury suite. Some rooms include a dining table as well. Five Spa Suites include the Spa Villa that has a private terrace with sweeping views of the Baltimore landscape. Both the Spa Suite and Spa Villa include a private spa treatment room, expansive living room with a dining table and two 60" Ultra HDTV. Both also boast an oversized bathroom that includes a soaking tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower and water closet.

include the Spa Villa that has a private terrace with sweeping views of the landscape. Both the Spa Suite and Spa Villa include a private spa treatment room, expansive living room with a dining table and two 60" Ultra HDTV. Both also boast an oversized bathroom that includes a soaking tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower and water closet. Three Penthouses include the grand West Wing Penthouse, offering a private terrace and expansive suite with a powder room, built in wet-bar, dining and living room, two 86" ultra HDTVs and a game room. The Southview Penthouse features an in-suite movie theater room with an 80" curved screen. Additionally, the expansive living room has a 55' Ultra HDTV, a dining table that seats eight, powder room and wet bar. All penthouses offer two luxurious king bedrooms, each with an in-suite bath and a wide screen HDTV.

include the grand West Wing Penthouse, offering a private terrace and expansive suite with a powder room, built in wet-bar, dining and living room, two 86" ultra HDTVs and a game room. The Southview Penthouse features an in-suite movie theater room with an 80" curved screen. Additionally, the expansive living room has a 55' Ultra HDTV, a dining table that seats eight, powder room and wet bar. All penthouses offer two luxurious king bedrooms, each with an in-suite bath and a wide screen HDTV. All the rooms feature luxurious, pillow-top mattresses and fine linens.

The hotel also features amenities including:

The boutique LIVE! SPA, with a full menu of services including massage therapies, body polishes and wraps, advanced skincare from Villa Floriani, private in-room treatment areas for couples or friends, nail and hair services, and an outdoor patio area ideal for groups of girlfriends, bridal and private parties.

with a full menu of services including massage therapies, body polishes and wraps, advanced skincare from Villa Floriani, private in-room treatment areas for couples or friends, nail and hair services, and an outdoor patio area ideal for groups of girlfriends, bridal and private parties. DAVID'S, offering 24-hour service and an eclectic menu of culinary creations inspired by the world travels of The Cordish Companies' Chairman David Cordish .

offering 24-hour service and an eclectic menu of culinary creations inspired by the world travels of The Cordish Companies' Chairman . THE LOBBY BAR AT DAVID'S , with more than 50 seats and live entertainment.

, with more than 50 seats and live entertainment. LUCKIES, offering expertly crafted espresso, Starbucks coffee drinks, fresh-baked pastries and a wide variety of Italian specialty gelato.

offering expertly crafted espresso, Starbucks coffee drinks, fresh-baked pastries and a wide variety of Italian specialty gelato. Expanded shopping

Fully-equipped gym offering full-body strength and cardio training, with window views of the dramatic surrounding landscape.

LIVE! HALL is a 1,500-seat concert venue, featuring a regular lineup of headline entertainment. The meeting space will double in size during a Phase Two expansion, to take place in 2019. The meeting and banquet space will expand to 40,000- square- feet, with a seating capacity of 4,000 seats for concerts, special events, conventions and meeting space for both private and county events. The center will be open to hosting high school graduations for free.

