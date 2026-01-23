THE CORDISH COMPANIES, BRUCE SMITH ENTERPRISE AND LIVE! CASINO VIRGINIA CELEBRATE OPENING OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA'S FIRST FULL-SCALE CASINO

Live! Casino Virginia Opens with 900 Vegas-Style Slots, 33 Live-Action Table Games and Signature Excitement Only Live! Can Deliver

$15,050,000 Presented to City of Petersburg and Local Charities in Support of City Initiatives, Community Programs, and Nonprofit Organizations

Pro Football Legend Joe Theismann Places Ceremonial First Bet as VIP Guest

PETERSBURG, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith Enterprise today celebrated the highly-anticipated grand opening of LIVE! CASINO VIRGINIA, the region's first full-scale casino. The opening of the temporary gaming facility marks an important milestone in bringing new jobs, economic development, and tourism to the region while construction advances on the permanent resort destination next door.

Located just 25 miles south of Richmond and only 45 miles north of the North Carolina border, Live! Casino Virginia is conveniently off I-95 at Exit 48B. Live! Casino Virginia delivers a full-scale gaming experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week, featuring 75,000 square feet of gaming space with more than 900 state-of-the-art slot machines and over 30 live-action table games. Guests also can enjoy a signature bar and quick-service restaurant, with more than 1,000 free parking spaces for added convenience. Combined with the signature excitement and superior hospitality only Live! can provide, the casino promises an unmatched entertainment experience for locals and out-of-town guests.

"We are proud to introduce an unparalleled entertainment experience to this market – the area's first full-scale casino, offering the pulse-pounding excitement of Vegas-style slots, dynamic table games, and the unmistakable energy that defines the Live! Brand," said Jon Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "Live Casino Virginia is a game-changing development, positioned to be a catalyst for entertainment, hospitality, and sustained economic growth throughout the region for decades to come."

The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith Enterprise were joined by Virginia Lottery Board Chairman Ferhan Hamid; Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones; Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham and members of Petersburg City Council; Pro Football legend Joe Theismann; and many community and business leaders from around the region to celebrate the opening.

"For far too long, this area has been a place people passed through rather than stopped to explore; today, that changes," said Bruce Smith, founder of Bruce Smith Enterprise. "Live! Casino Virginia will stand as a destination in its own right, and as someone deeply committed to this region and its people, I'm proud to help create opportunities that strengthen, inspire, and invest in the community for generations ahead."

"The influence Live! Casino Virginia is already having on Petersburg cannot be overstated," said Mayor Samuel Parham, City of Petersburg, VA. "From the temporary casino to the future permanent resort, this project is poised to redefine the Tri-Cities and help shape the long-term trajectory of our region. This moment marks the beginning of a powerful new era."

During the grand opening celebration, $15,050,000 was presented to the City of Petersburg and local charities in support of city initiatives, community programs and nonprofit organizations. The $15 million donation to the City is part of a broader commitment by The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith Enterprise, which includes additional scheduled contributions. Through the establishment of a Community Advisory Board, a portion of these funds will be designated to support city initiatives including services for the elderly, childcare, affordable housing, parks and recreation facilities, support for education, healthcare, and housing and workforce development for disadvantaged populations, ensuring a meaningful and lasting impact on the community. On January 20, the property's Charity Test Day generated $50,000 in proceeds, which were split evenly between two local organizations – Feed More and the John Randolph Foundation – providing $25,000 to each.

Additionally, the Virginia State University Foundation is the recipient of the inaugural "Live! Change Maker" program, a charitable initiative that allows guests to donate remaining change from their winnings to a local nonprofit through its cash-out kiosks. Funds collected through the program through March 31, 2026, will directly support the Virginia State University Foundation's mission to advance educational opportunities, student success, and institutional excellence at Virginia State University. Live! Casino Virginia's program is part of the casino's ongoing community engagement and corporate social responsibility efforts, designed to make giving back simple and impactful for guests. Last year, Live! Casinos across the country distributed millions of dollars to local charities through the initiative. Each quarter, a new local nonprofit will be selected as a recipient of the program.

THE NEXT LEVEL OF EXCITEMENT

Construction is underway on Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, located on the same 100-acre site as the temporary facility. Anticipated to open late in 2027, the resort promises to be a premier gaming, hotel, entertainment, and dining destination, offering approximately 445,000 square feet of first-class space and free parking for all visitors. Guests will enjoy more than 70,000 square feet of meeting, convention, and entertainment space, an upscale 200-room hotel featuring 25 luxurious suites, a resort-style pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The casino will showcase 1,600 cutting-edge slot machines, 60+ live-action table games including a 22-table poker room, high-limit slot and table areas, and a sportsbook. Dining and entertainment will be equally impressive, with nearly 20 best-in-class restaurants and bars, including local partners, and entertainment space that will draw national acts. Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia is part of a larger $1.4 billion master plan by the partnership, being developed in phases, that will transform the City of Petersburg into a world-class, mixed-use resort destination.

JOIN OUR TEAM

Live! Casino Virginia has generated more than 500 permanent jobs for local and regional residents, including more than 100 table games dealer positions. Live! continues to build its workforce with opportunities in gaming, facilities, security and surveillance, slot technicians, finance, cashier, restaurant and bar team, guest services, servers, and Environmental Services (EVS).

Those interested in learning more can visit the Live! Recruitment Center located at 1501 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA, or online at www.Livech.Com/Virginia/Careers . The recruitment center is open Monday – Friday from 9:00AM-5:00PM and will accept walk-ins for anyone interested in filling out a job application.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially welcome guests to Live! Casino Virginia," said Penny Parayo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino Virginia. "Our team has dedicated countless hours to prepare for this opening. As we continue to grow, we invite those interested in being part of our journey to visit our recruitment center to learn more."

Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia is being codeveloped by The Cordish Companies, one of the largest, most respected developer-operators of upscale mixed-use, entertainment, and casino resort destinations in the United States, and Bruce Smith Enterprise, led by Smith, a Virginia native, legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer, prominent developer, and community leader.

For over a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of award-winning destinations throughout the United States. Its Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country, welcomes over 60 million annual visitors to its dining, entertainment, casino, hotel, and sports-anchored entertainment districts, many of which have revitalized communities and reshaped the social and economic landscape of major markets across the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood and Tampa, FL; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington Corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex; Live! Casino Pittsburgh; and Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.

Bruce Smith Enterprise, led by legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Virginia native Bruce Smith, is a commercial real estate firm that specializes in the development of premier mixed-use projects. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company has developed notable mixed-use properties throughout the state and the Mid-Atlantic region. Since retiring from professional football in 2004 after a prolific 19-year career, the NFL's All-Time Sack Leader has endeavored to bring the same level of unparalleled excellence, diligence, and leadership that he honed as a veteran on the field to the management of Bruce Smith Enterprise.

For more information about Live! Casino Virginia, please visit www.livech.com/Virginia.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 60 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on us on LinkedIn and X .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Bruce Smith Enterprise

Bruce Smith Enterprise, led by legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Virginia native Bruce Smith, is a commercial real estate firm that specializes in the development of premier mixed-use projects. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company has developed notable properties throughout the state and the Mid-Atlantic region that feature the cohesive and seamless integration of residential, hotel, Class A office, and retail space. Since retiring from professional football in 2004 after a prolific 19-year career, the NFL's All-Time Sack Leader has endeavored to bring the same level of unparalleled excellence, diligence, and leadership that he honed as a veteran on the field to the management of Bruce Smith Enterprise. The successful development of timeless mixed-use properties that survive and withstand trends of the marketplace, strengthen and invigorate the local economy, and create jobs are core values of Bruce Smith Enterprise and its primary mission.

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! Brand nationwide. Strategic national partnerships bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! Properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! Properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana - located in Bossier City, LA, near Dallas; and PlayLive.com – the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Coming soon – Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit https://visitlive.com/casinos .

